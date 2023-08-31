Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Advertisement

Draft budget to be presented

The government is expected to publish its draft 2024 budget today, media including newspaper Jyllands-Posten and news wire Ritzau report.

Some elements of the budget have already been revealed this week by government members, including an expected raised tax subsidy for commuters in rural areas and cheaper ferry tickets.

The finance minister, Nicolai Wammen, earlier said the budget is not expected to herald major changes, because the 2023 budget was only passed in May, having been delayed because of the election last year, which took place at the time budgets are normally handled in parliament.

We’ll report the budget and any key elements on our website as it is announced.

Vocabulary: finanslov – budget

Heavy rain forecast for last day of August

The weather forecast for September has given good reason to hope for some sun before autumn begins, but not before August finishes on a soggy note.

Heavy rain is falling this morning, following up to 15 millimetres of precipitation during the night in some areas.

National Met office DMI has issued a “category 1” severe weather alert due to the rain. The alert is in place until 3pm in Jutland and 6pm on Zealand, and until tomorrow morning on Bornholm. Category 1 is the lowest hazard warning level but means the conditions can affect your surroundings and curtail outdoor activities.

North Jutland looks likely to be the only area to stay dry, with thunder and lightning possible everywhere else.

Vocabulary: varsel – alert/warning

Two Romanians stabbed in brawl in Copenhagen

Two Romanian citizens age 24 and 26 were stabbed with knives in a mass brawl on the central square Rådhuspladsen in Copenhagen, news wire Ritzau reports.

Copenhagen Police say they have arrested the suspected attacker, who is also Romanian.

“Witnesses say that up to 10 people were fighting with each other when two of the involved were hit by knife blows,” senior investigator Kenneth Hviid Simonsen said.

The arrested man is 39 years old and will appear before a judge today. Police did not give further detail on the victims’ injuries, but confirmed the suspected weapon had been recovered.

Vocabulary: masseslagsmål – mass brawl

Businesses and trade union praise Moderates over international hiring plan

A call by the Moderates, a partner in the coalition government, to expand the freedom of Danish companies to hire staff from abroad has been welcomed by the business community.

The Moderate Party on Tuesday presented a proposal to give companies an “overtaking lane” to hire staff from abroad, provided they are covered by a collective bargaining agreement.

SMVDanmark, an organisation for small and medium-sized Danish businesses, called the proposal an “important play” by the Moderates.

"It’s been said many times but it can’t be said enough: We need labour and it’s going to get much worse in future. Many European countries are in the same situation and we therefore can’t presume Romanians, Poles and others will come and rescue us,” SMVDanmark director Jesper Beinov said in a statement.

“So the Moderates’ focus on it being easier to attract new staff from countries outside the EU is absolutely correct and must be praised,” he said.

Vocabulary: et vigtigt udspil – an important play/move