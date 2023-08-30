Will Denmark get any more summer weather this year?

Advertisement

July and August were both damp squibs this summer after a hot and dry June, but an approaching high pressure front means there could be some sunny weather right at the end of the season.

The latest monthly prognosis from national Met office DMI suggests September could see long spells of sun and warm temperatures.

A high-pressure front over Scandinavia next week could give up to 22 degrees Celsius and dry conditions.

That will continue into the following week, with temperatures possibly even reaching a notch higher at 23 degrees.

“The variable weather with a lot of cloud and rain is going to be replaced eventually by a period of more stable weather that will offer up beautiful late summer weather with sun and warm temperatures,” DMI states in the forecast.

More variable conditions with rain, wind and some sun, are expected to return by the middle of September.

Advertisement

“The more stable weather hasn’t come to stay; it will gradually again become more unstable, although there will still be a chance of isolated sunny days,” the agency said.

Summer weather in 2023 has been mixed in Denmark, in contrast to parts of southern Europe which have experienced extreme heat.

The Danish summer has had two faces this year, with a hot and dry June followed by wind, rain and cool weather in both July and August.

June was so hot that open fire bans were put in place in many parts of the country. DMI registered the highest number of sunshine hours for the month since records began in 1920.

READ ALSO: Five indoor activities for kids on a rainy summer day in Denmark

That was turned on its head the following month, with July recorded as the wettest in history with 140.8 millimetres of precipitation according to DMI.

August began with storms and heavy rain across the country, with the pattern of wet weather continuing through the month, with several incidences of “cloudbursts”, defined as rain downpours of over 15 millimetres within 30 minutes.