Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Dry and sunny late summer weather could be on the way

July and August were both largely damp squibs this summer after a hot and dry June, but an approaching high pressure front means there could be some sunny weather right at the end of the season.

The latest monthly prognosis from national Met office DMI suggests September could see spells of sun and warm temperatures.

A high-pressure front over Scandinavia next week could give up to 22 degrees Celsius and dry conditions, with the conditions potentially continuing through a second week.

More variable conditions with rain, wind and some sun are expected to return by the middle of September.

Vocabulary: sensommer – late summer

Government wants mental health emergency phone number

Health Minister Sophie Løhde says the government wants a 24-hour mental health phone service that will act as a psychiatric emergency line. The government will speak to regional health authorities over a plan to implement the service.

Patients will be able to call the line and receive advice in emergency mental health situations and be referred for treatment if needed, wherever they are in the country.

“Nobody is in any doubt that they have to call 112 if someone has a heart attack, or if someone has crashed their car and is seriously injured,” Løhde told newspaper Politiken.

“In the same way, we need to have a national psychiatric acute telephone,” she said.

Vocabulary: akuttelefon – emergency telephone number

Liberal leader quoted as backing CO2 tax on meat products

The leader of the coalition party the Liberals, Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, is reported by broadcaster DR to have said he supports a CO2 tax on food products with high emissions footprints, such as beef.

Both Ellemann-Jensen and Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen have in the past rejected such a tax, saying that political measures to protect the climate should not raise everyday costs for the public.

According to DR, Ellemann-Jensen was asked at a meeting involving Liberal party members whether a CO2 tax on the agricultural sector should instead be placed on products, so the cost is instead covered by consumers. Traditionally, the Liberals are a party with strong backing amongst people in agricultural areas.

“I agree. This is what we call putting the tax in the refrigerator section. It’s going to affect us all as consumers whatever happens. And if you put the CO2 tax in the refrigerator, that means that products that have been sailed across the Atlantic aren’t suddenly cheaper when they clearly have a bigger climate impact on those produced just around the corner,” he is quoted as saying.

Vocabulary: at lægge noget i køledisken – to place something in the refrigerator section

Denmark to give 150 million kroner to Amazon deforestation prevention fund

The upcoming 2024 budget will include 150 million kroner to be given to the Amazon Fund, through which governments can donate to efforts to prevent, monitor and combat deforestation of the Amazon Rainforest.

Preventing Amazon deforestation is “one of the most important tasks on the planet”, Minister for Development Cooperation and Global Climate Policy Dan Jørgensen said in a foreign ministry statement.

The 150 million kroner can make a difference and represent a “quite large amount”, Jørgensen said.

The money could be spent on monitoring illegal logging and supporting police and other authorities, he said.

Vocabulary: skovrydning – deforestation