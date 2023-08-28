Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Advertisement

Christiania wants Pusher Street closed for good

A near-unanimous leadership at the alternative enclave Christiania in Copenhagen wants to shut down the Pusher Street market for good, news wire Ritzau reports.

Pusher Street has long been known for its surreptitious and sometimes open sale of cannabis and sometime crackdowns by police, but the area’s residents have grown tired of increasingly strong links to organised crime.

The decision is the first time the free-thinking community is in agreement on closing down the market, spokesperson Hulda Mader said.

“This is a big step and it has not been an easy decision. But there was a very large majority at the committee meeting who are support of it closing,” she said.

A 30-year-old man was killed in a shooting incident at Pusher Street on Saturday. Violent episodes related to the illegal hash trade have occurred on repeated occasions in recent years.

Vocabulary: at lukke ned – to close down

Advertisement

Danish Quran-burning ban praised by Muslim countries and Arab League

The government’s announcement on Friday that it will introduce legislation that will criminalise Quran burnings has been praised by countries in the Muslim world as well as the Arab League.

Iraqi foreign minister Fuad Hussein has been in contact with Danish counterpart Lars Løkke Rasmussen to express his support for the move, while a spokesperson for the Pakistani foreign ministry is reported to have called the decision “a step in the right direction”.

The Arab League, an organisation off 22 Arab countries, has also expressed praise for Denmark’s proposal according to Saudi media Arab News.

Vocabulary: at se positivt på – to view positively

Astronaut Mogensen arrives at ISS

Danish astronaut Andreas Mogensen has been welcomed aboard the International Space Station by colleagues after a successful rocket launch and docking on Saturday, a NASA live feed showed.

“We are enormously happy and proud to be on board,” he said in a speech after arriving.

“I look forward to continuing European and Danish research,” he said.

Mogensen will conduct a range of experiments during his six-month stay aboard the space station, including 10 which are connected to Danish institutions. These include photography of the moon on behalf of the Danish Meteorological Agency (DMI).

Vocabulary: om bord – on board

1,600 pigs killed in fire at farm

A fire at a pig farm near the towns of Lemvig and Struer in West Jutland has killed 1,600 animals, police confirmed yesterday.

The fire may have started in an electronic cooling unit in the pig sty, police said.

“There are three sections in the barn with 800 pigs in each. Two of them have burned down completely. Veterinarians were called to the scene and police have assisted with putting animals down,” officer Anders Olesen told Ritzau.

Many of the animals could not be reached by vets in time to be put down humanely, he added.

The farm is located far from neighbours, meaning no police warnings or notices needed to be issued while the blaze was ongoing.

Vocabulary: svinestald – pig barn/ pig sty