Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

No further extensions to intensified border controls

Intensified controls on Denmark’s borders, first put in place on August 3rd and since extended weekly, will not continue after today (August 23rd), the National Police have confirmed.

The decision was made after the police intelligence service PET deemed that Denmark’s current security situation does not require further extension of the additional controls.

Border controls were stepped up after the terror threat against Denmark was believed to have elevated following backlash in Muslim majority countries against a series of Quran burnings in Copenhagen as well as in Sweden.

In practice, the intensified controls meant a higher probably of spot checks for motorists and passengers on the borders.

Vocabulary: forlænges ikke – will not be extended

Human bones discovered on beach are ‘archaeological find’

A number of human bones found on a beach at Børsmose near Oksbøl in West Jutland are not thought to be linked to any crime, police say.

“There is nothing to immediately suggest any criminal matter. It is rather a case of a discovery of archaeological value,” senior officer with the South Jutland Police, Jan Lambertsen, told broadcaster DR.

Police sealed off an area of the beach after the bones were discovered and earlier told DR they believed the remains to be “from an older time”. They had asked the public to keep away from the cordoned area.

Vocabulary: menneskeknogler – human bones

Left wing party gets new lead spokesperson

The left-wing party Red Green Alliance (Enhedslisten) yesterday confirmed the appointment of Pelle Dragsted as its new lead political spokesperson.

Dragsted replaces Mai Villadsen as the party’s front figure, with Villadsen set to leave parliament after the next election in keeping with Red Green Alliance’s internal “rotation” rules, which limits its MPs to a set number of terms. Villadsen is also pregnant and a change of leader was therefore expected this year.

The left-wing party’s flat hierarchical structure means it has no official leader but the lead spokesperson – now Dragsted – is the most prominent figure and takes part in debates with leaders from the other parties, for example during elections.

Dragsted is the first man to take on the role since it was created by a party restructuring in 2009.

“I am naturally vary happy and proud [of being chosen]. But also a bit nervous about coming in after all the fantastic work Johanne [Schmidt-Nielsen], Pernille [Skipper] and not least Mai have done,” he said in reference to his predecessors.

Vocabulary: politisk ordfører – lead political spokesperson

Ryanair to reopen base in Copenhagen

Budget airline Ryanair is to reopen its base at Copenhagen Airport from December.

The decision means two Ryanair aircraft will have bases in Copenhagen, allowing earlier and later flights in and out of the airport.

Ryanair currently operates 20 different services in and out of Copenhagen and is the airport’s third-largest operator after SAS and Norwegian.

Ryanair briefly had a base at Copenhagen airport in 2015, but the arrangement collapsed after protests by trade unions against Ryanair’s failure to sign Danish collective bargaining agreements.

“With the base in Copenhagen there will be the same rules for employees that there are in Billund,” Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary said yesterday according to news wire Ritzau.

Vocabulary: flyafgange – flight departures