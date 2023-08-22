Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Advertisement

E. Coli found in North Jutland town’s water

People in North Jutland town Brønderslev have been asked to boil their water before using it after contamination with the bacteria E. Coli was detected.

The contaminated water comes from the Øster Brønderslev water works.

The Danish Patient Safety Authority recommends people living in the affected area boil at 100 degrees Celsius for one minute their water before drinking it or using it for cooking.

Vocabulary: kontamineret – contaminated

Advertisement

Liberal party gets poll bump after return of leader

The Liberal (Venstre) party has received a boost to its polling after leader Jakob Ellemann-Jensen returned this month from an extended period of sick leave due to stress.

The party is now polling at 12.3 percent according to polling institute Voxmeter, its best share so far this year but still below the 13.3 percent received at last November’s election.

Ellemann-Jensen is also the deputy prime minister and defence minister. Although his return seems to have given his party a shot in the arm, their poll numbers still have a long way to go to return to the traditional vote share of the Liberals, who are usually the biggest party on the right in Denmark. The party had a 19.5 percent vote share at the 2015 election and 23 percent in 2019, even though they lost the latter election.

Vocabulary: opbakning – support/backing

Climate council unconvinced on effects of CO2 capture

The Danish Council on Climate Change (Klimarådet) is not convinced that CO2 capture technology will provide the necessary effect to help Denmark reach its emissions reduction target by 2030, news wire Ritzau reports.

The government on Monday presented a plan to roll out CO2 capture and storage in 2029.

“There’s an uncertainty that is not so much about the (government) proposal but that we are dealing with a young technology and so there could be unforeseen problkems – for example in relation to the storage,” the chairperson of the council, Peter Møllgaard, said.

But the council also praised the government for producing a plan to implement the technology, saying it will give “more certainty about how Denmark expects to reduce its CO2 emissions with CCS [carbon capture and storage, ed.]”.

Vocabulary: CO2-fangst – carbon capture

Russian envoy calls Danish F-16s for Ukraine an 'escalation'

Denmark's decision to supply Ukraine with American F-16 fighter jets to fend off Russia's invasion represents an "escalation" of the conflict, Russia's ambassador to Denmark said yesterday.

Denmark and the Netherlands have announced they will provide the advanced jets to strengthen Kyiv's air force as it pursues a grinding counteroffensive against Russian forces in the east.

"The fact that Denmark has now decided to donate 19 F-16 aircraft to Ukraine leads to an escalation of the conflict," the Russian envoy, Vladimir Barbin, said in a statement to news wire AFP.

Vocabulary: modoffensiv – counteroffensive

READ ALSO: Ukraine hails 'historic' decision to supply F-16 jets from Denmark and Netherlands