Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Major tunnel in Copenhagen closed due to ‘technical problems’

The Nordhavnsvejstunnel in the Nordhavn district of Copenhagen has been closed due to a technical issue, the Danish Roads Directorate said this morning.

The agency was unable to give any further detail as to the nature of the issue, and cannot yet say when the tunnel will open again.

The 700 metre-long tunnel, opened in 2017, is located just north of Østerbro and links Nordhavnsvej and the Strandvej area to the harbor by cutting under the railway line.

Vocabulary: Ukendt – unknown

Denmark donates 19 F-16 jets to Ukraine

After a long period of talks, training of Ukrainian pilots and approval from the United States, the maker of the aircraft, it is now confirmed that Denmark will donate some 19 F-16s to Ukraine.

The decision was presented at a briefing at Skrydstrup airbase in South Jutland yesterday afternoon, attended by both Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who had landed in Denmark hours earlier.

“We know that your freedom is our freedom. We also know that you need more [help],” Frederiksen said.

“That’s why we’re announcing the donation of 19 F-16 fighter aircraft”.

The first six aircraft will be donated around New Year, the Danish government said. The Netherlands will also donate F-16s to Ukraine.

Vocabulary: at donere – to donate

Crown Princess Mary attends church service with Ukrainian first lady

Crown Princess Mary attended a church service in the nearby town of Haderslev with Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska yesterday evening.

The two were received by town mayor Mads Skau and girls carrying flower bouquets.

The short service was attended by around 600 people including a number of Denmark-based Ukrainians who were invited by Danish authorities, news wire Ritzau reports.

Vocabulary: gudstjeneste – church service

Justice minister says double sentences will be given for gang-related economic crime

Certain types of economic crime will carry double sentences in future if there is a link to organised crime, Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard said in an interview with newspaper Børsen yesterday.

Violent crimes like shootings can already be given a ‘double’ punishment if there is a gang-link, and this concept could therefore now be extended to non-violent gang crimes.

“In reality, we want to make gangs’ economic crimes equal to their violent crime. And we want to do more to put a stop to that activity,” Hummelgaard said.

Vocabulary: dobbeltstraf – double punishment