Danish right-wing party plans Taiwan trip after foreign minister visits China

The Danish People’s Party (DF) wants to organise a visit to China in direct response to the official visit by Rasmussen in Shanghai and Beijing last week, newspaper Politiken reports.

“There’s no doubt that it means a huge amount to many on Taiwan that they are shown support from the free world,” the party’s foreign spokesperson Anders Vistisen told Politiken.

“But it also sends a signal to our American allies that the current Danish government is making a mistake with its China direction,” he said.

DF said it wants to plan the trip in partnership with Taiwan’s trade delegation in Denmark. As such, it would not constitute an official parliamentary visit.

Vistisen said he wanted to invite foreign spokespersons from other parties, but this has been flatly rejected by several parties according to Politiken.

The left-wing party Red Green Alliance was particularly forthright in criticising the plan.

“It’s hard to see DF’s so-called invitation as anything other than a populist and silly media stunt. I find it laughable,” the party’s foreign spokesperson Trine Pertou Mach told Politiken.

Nye Borgerlige, which like DF is a far-right party, said it would be unlikely to participate in such a trip because of scheduling. The party’s spokesperson Kim Edberg Andersen also said he was sceptical about politicians travelling at the taxpayer’s expense.

The spokesperson from coalition party the Social Democrats, Jesper Petersen, also ruled out taking part, while Sascha Faxe of the environmentalist Alternative party said a trip would be “inappropriate”.

The centre-left Socialist People’s Party appears to be an outlier, with its spokesperson Karsten Hønge expressing support for the idea.

Vistisen told news wire Ritzau he did not agree with the criticism levelled at the plan.

“I can state that Taiwan gives a lot of credence to the support it gets from Western countries,” he said.