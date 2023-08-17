Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Advertisement

Business flight to Copenhagen closes for second time this year

Airline Danish Air Transport (DAT) has permanently suspended its domestic service between Midtjyllands Airport, formerly known as Karup, and Copenhagen Airport, the company told broadcaster DR yesterday. The last flight on the service, which is popular among business travellers, will be on September 8th.

The chairman of Midtjylland Airport Ulrik Wilbek, who is also mayor of nearby town Viborg, however said that the flight will resume with a new operator and that this could happen as soon as September 11th.

Discussions with a new operator will take place next week, aviation media Check-In reports.

DAT previously closed the route for four months over the winter citing high fuel prices and low demand, but reopened it in April.

Vocabulary: indenrigsrute – domestic flight

Carlsberg turns profit in six months



Carlsberg, which is struggling to exit Russia, yesterday announced that it swung to a net profit in the first half of the year due to higher prices and sales volumes.

The beermaker reported a net profit of 3.5 billion kroner in the first half of the year, compared to a net loss of 5.3 billion kroner a year earlier -- following its decision to withdraw from Russia.

On Tuesday, Carlsberg said it was raising its forecast for the year, now expecting its operating profit to rise by between four and seven percent, previously having expected a range between a two percent drop and a five percent rise.

From January to June 2023, sales rose by 6.6 percent to 37.8 billion kroner -- the same period in which the company announced it finally found a buyer for its Russian operations, where it employed 8,400 people and has owned Russian brand Baltika since 2000.

Less than a month after the announcement, the Russian government issued a decree taking control of the Russian assets of Carlsberg and the French giant Danone on July 16th.

Vocabulary: prisstigninger – higher prices

Government says ‘mildly boring’ budget is on the way

The government is set to present its 2024 budget proposal this month, but the finance plan is likely to look similar to the current one according to Finance Minister Nicolai Wammen, who was speaking yesterday at a briefing.

Because of delays caused by last year’s election, the 2023 budget was not passed by parliament until May instead of the usual December.

Some changes will nevertheless be made because the economy is in a healthier position than expected, he said.

“It may be mildly boring this time”, he said.

“When we now initiate things we can invest in some of the areas that need it,” he added.

Yesterday, the government announced major investment in professional colleges (erhvervsuddannelser), with up to 900 million additional kroner invested in the schools, which teach trades, in the coming years.

Vocabulary: finanslov – budget

Extension of border controls confirmed

The National Police confirmed yesterday that ‘intensified efforts’ at the country’s borders will continue up to and including August 22nd.

Originally introduced on August 3rd, the heightened checks at the borders with Sweden and Germany had been due to expire on August 17th but will now continue into a third week.

A higher frequency of spot checks on borders is the primary feature for travellers of the tightened controls.

Denmark, along with Sweden, stepped up security at the beginning of the month following the backlash in several Muslim countries in response to public desecrations of the Quran in the Scandinavian countries.

Earlier this week, the country’s Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard said the government was “taking seriously” a call by terror group al-Qaida for “revenge” attacks on the two Nordic countries over the Quran burnings.

Vocabulary: at udløbe – to expire