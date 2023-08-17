Aarhus buses to stop accepting cash payment for fares

Advertisement

Unlike most other city buses across Denmark, the buses in Aarhus are boarded from the back or middle doors.

This means that, up to now, passengers paying with cash have been able to do so using machines inside the bus, rather than by giving money to the driver.

But the machines will be removed and consigned to the scrapheap on November 1st, so passengers will have to use alternative methods of payment, with cash no longer accepted after that date.

The change was announced by the operator of Aarhus’ city buses, Midttrafik, in a statement on Thursday.

Senior citizens including pensioners and people over the age of 67 can apply for a pensionistkort or senior card, which is still available in physical (rather than digital from), Midttrafik said.

Details about the senior card and other ticketing options after November 1st can be found in English on the company’s website.

It will meanwhile no longer be possible to ask drivers for small change for the machines as of October 1st, Midttrafik said.

The operator said customers who do not already do so should generally switch to using the Rejsekort pre-pay travel card, or use the Midttrafik app to pay for journeys.

Information about the upcoming change will be placed “strategically” on buses in the coming weeks.

Midttrafik operates public transportation across the Central Jutland region.