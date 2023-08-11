Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Advertisement

Mixed weather to continue into the weekend

Hopes earlier this week that some summer weather might be around for the weekend appear to be dashed, with forecasters from met office DMI saying they expect a mix of clouds, rain and sun between today and Sunday.

“Friday will be mostly dry and quite cloudy. But there will still be some sun and it will also be a bit warmer than we have been used to the last couple of days,” DMI meteorologist Nadine Damsberg told news wire Ritzau.

Some parts of the country could get up to 23 degrees Celsius on Friday, which should feel warmer given it has been under 20 throughout the week so far.

Saturday is likely to see more rain, however, before things brighten up again a little on Sunday,

Vocabulary: ustadig – unstable / inconsistent

Advertisement

Hot air balloon captains grounded during national championship

The weather caused flights to be grounded during the Danish national hot air balloon championships yesterday.

“We have cancelled for safety reasons. The weather was simply too unstable for pilots to go up. The wind gusts were too strong for it to be sensible to fly,” the press spokesperson for the championships told Ritzau.

Four flights have now been postponed in the championships in the north of Funen near Odense. Four remain on the schedule, which runs until Saturday, but if fewer than two go ahead then no winner can be called.

Vocabulary: ballonskipper – hot air balloon captain

Queen to open Aarhus Festival Week

Queen Margrethe is to officially open the Aarhus Festival Week (Festuge) on August 25th, the event said in a press statement yesterday.

The 83-year-old Queen has participated in fewer public events than usual this year after undergoing back surgery in February.

The Queen will give a speech alongside Aarhus Mayor Jacob Bundsgaard prior to a gala ball to open the traditional week-long event at the Musikhuset concert hall. 400 tickets are available to the public.

Vocabulary: at holde tale – to give a speech

Novo Nordisk lifts forecast as profit rises



Danish company Novo Nordisk, the world's leading insulin maker, said yesterday it was lifting its annual forecast, as the firm posted a sharp rise in profits driven by treatments for obesity and diabetes, news wire AFP reported.

For the period of April to June, Novo Nordisk reported a net profit of 19.4 billion kroner, a 46-percent rise compared to a year earlier.

"We are serving more patients than ever before. The performance in the first six months has enabled us to raise the outlook for the full year," CEO Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen said in a comment.

Over the first six months of the year, sales in the diabetes and obesity sector rose by 37 percent to 99 billion kronor, driven by exceptional growth in sales of obesity treatments which rose 157 percent to 18.1 billion kronor.

Vocabulary: sukkersyge – diabetes