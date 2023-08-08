Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Rail services across the country disrupted by strong winds

The strong winds out across Denmark today are doing more than just blowing hats away, with several rail services delayed and disrupted.

National operator DSB states on its website that it will operate a lower frequency of services today due to the weather.

The exact timetable changes are not detailed but passengers are advised to check the Rejseplanen website or app frequently throughout the day.

The InterCity services between Aarhus and Copenhagen, and between Østerport station in Copenhagen and Esbjerg, are running normally.

Local services on Zealand and the line between Fredericia and Aarhus are among those likely to see disruptions.

The Danish Road Directorate (Vejdirektoratet) has meanwhile advised “wind-sensitive” vehicles not to use the Øresund Bridge for the next 24 hours as of Monday evening, due to the high winds. The same advisory applies on the Vejle Fjord Bridge, where the speed limit has been reduced to 80 km/h.

Vocabulary: køreplan – timetable

Stores recall salad due to listeria contamination

The product “Lundberg Street Caesar Salad”, produced by the company Delicate, has been recalled following the detection of a listeria contamination. The salad is sold in Netto and Føtex stores across Denmark.

The recall also applies to a salad sold at Circle K petrol stations. Both products have a sell-by date of August 7th. They can be returned to stores for refunds or should otherwise be thrown out.

Listeria, a food-borne bacteria, can cause headaches, fever, diarrhoea and flu-like symptoms. The incubation period can be up to 70 days but is normally within three weeks. Worsening or persistent symptoms should be reported to a doctor.

Vocabulary: at tilbagekalde – to recall

Border control catches man wanted for attempted murder

Border controls were temporarily intensified at the end of last week, with police citing security concerns following several protests where Qurans were desecrated in Copenhagen.

The controls resulted in the arrest of a 55-year-old Turkish national at Copenhagen Central Station on Sunday, news wire Ritzau reports.

The man was initially detained because he did not have ID, with police later realising he is wanted by Dutch authorities, where he is due to service a prison sentence for attempted murder.

He arrived in Copenhagen via a regional train where he was caught by the recently-heightened border checks. It is unclear whether the more relaxed controls that were in place prior to last Friday would have picked him up.

He is now in Danish police custody for 24 days under international extradition laws.

Vocabulary: at udlevere – to extradite

Danish national team heads home after World Cup defeat

Denmark’s run in the Women's World Cup is over after a 2-0 defeat to host country Australia in Sydney on Monday.

Goals in each half from the Matildas in the last-16 tie took the co-hosts through to a quarter-final against either France or Morocco.

Denmark had approached the game as optimistic underdogs having reached the World Cup knockout stages for the first time in 28 years, in what was their first appearance at the tournament since 2015.

Vocabulary: nederlag – defeat