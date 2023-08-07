Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Advertisement

‘One in eight’ schools wants to reduce screen time

As many as one in eight schools in Denmark are targeting reduced screen time in class in the new school year, newspaper Jyllands-Posten reports based on a survey of hundreds of schools conducted by the paper.

Eight in ten schools said the amount of time their kids spend on screens in suitable, meanwhile.

The education minister, Mattias Tesfaye, has asked schools to use screens less for teaching.

“There’s an economic challenge related to switching to more analogue teaching. It requires resources because physical learning resources like books are expensive,” Dorte Andreas, head of the national head teachers’ union Skolelederforeningen, told Jyllands-Posten.

Vocabulary: skærmtid – screen time

Rainy and windy weather incoming this week

A low pressure front will bring rainy, wet and cool weather to Denmark throughout this week, with conditions more reminiscent of autumn than summer.

“We have a front that already moved across the country yesterday and is now over North Jutland, Djursland, Zealand and the [smaller] islands, and is still giving rain. It will do that for a big part of the day,” meteorologist Anja Bodholt from met office DMI said early this morning.

The slow movement of the front means that some areas could get uninterrupted rain throughout the day, she said. Winds up to gale force could meanwhile hit northern coasts of Zealand.

“We need to get to Friday before it brightens up a little and to the weekend where there could be significant improvement,” Bodholt said.

Vocabulary: lysner op – brighten up

Police warn of congestion as schools return today

Many more cars will be on the roads this morning as children return to schools after the summer holiday. Police have warned motorists to take the extra congestion into account.

There will also be additional police traffic controls throughout this week and next.

“It’s important to be considerate of school roads where thousands of children are present every day,” National Police (Rigspolitiet) communications officer Christan Berthelsen said.

“This is about security and safe roads. That’s why we’ll be conducting controls again this year,” he said.

At the start of each school year, police each stop motorists who drive to fast or who have not put seatbelts on themselves or their children, he said.

Vocabulary: skolestart – back to school

Maersk sees weaker demand for shipping



Maersk, the world's second-largest container shipping firm, said on Friday it expects shipping volumes to fall this year as companies continue to reduce inventories, news wire AFP reported.

One of Denmark’s biggest companies, the firm had previously expected shipping volumes to be flat or dip slightly this year, but now sees them down one to four percent.

"The inventory correction observed since (the fourth quarter of) 2022 appears to be prolonged and is now expected to last through year end," it said, adding it expected its volumes to evolve in line with the market.

It said market demand would likely remain subdued as long as companies reduce their inventories.

In the second quarter Maersk's container ship division saw its revenue halved from the same period last year -- when companies were trying to stock up to meet pent-up demand following the end of pandemic lockdowns in most countries -- to $8.7 billion.

The drop was "driven by a decrease in freight rates and loaded volumes", it said.

Vocabulary: forventninger – expectations