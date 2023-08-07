Bad weather causes cancellations and delays at Copenhagen Airport
Several flights were cancelled alongside more than 300 delays at Copenhagen Airport on Monday afternoon as poor weather disrupted air traffic.
Some 19 flights were cancelled and more than 300 delayed at Copenhagen Airport on Monday afternoon due to poor weather, the airport’s press service said.
The delays are affecting both arrivals and departures.
The delays have so far lasted up to two hours with more than half over fifteen minutes.
Weather disruptions have affected air traffic throughout the day and are still ongoing, the airport said.
“The wind looks like it is going to continue and delays will therefore continue into the night,” a press officer from the airport told news wire Ritzau.
The outlook for Tuesday’s services at the airport is so far uncertain, they added.
