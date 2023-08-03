Supermarket cuts prices of 150 products in Denmark

Advertisement

Products which will see prices cut include bread, sandwich toppings, dairy products and household articles, the company said in a statement.

“The price reductions come as a result of longstanding negotiations with our suppliers to achieve better prices for our customers,” Lidl Denmark CEO Jens Stratmann said in the statement.

The announcement appears to give weight to predictions last month that the prices of everyday goods in Denmark could begin to fall after an extended, but declining period of inflation.

READ ALSO: Danish stores expect prices to fall 'in the next few months'

A price reduction of around 10 percent on average will be applied to the affected products, which include Lidl’s own brand as well as branded items.

Advertisement

The new prices will be in effect from August 6th, the supermarket chain said.

July also saw the Salling supermarket group cut prices on 300 products in the personal care category, such as shampoo, soap and toothpaste. This meant prices in Føtex and Bilka stores went down on these types of items.

“We follow the market closely and will continually assess whether there’s a need to react. As soon as suppliers reduce their prices, we will reduce ours,” Salling Group head of communications Henrik Vinther Olesen told news wire Ritzau in a written comment.

The Coop group has also signalled that it will reduce prices “within a short space of time”. Coop owns the 365 discount and Brugsen chains as well as Coop branded stores. The company has already reduced the price of around 40 dairy products.

Coop communications director Jens Juul Nielsen said that the group expects to soon reduce prices “on a wide range of the most-sold daily goods”.

“This will primarily happen as our purchase prices drop as a result of suppliers” lower costs,” he told Ritzau.