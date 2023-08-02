Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Denmark coach says pressure is on Australia in last-16 World Cup clash

The coach of the Denmark women’s national team, Lars Søndergaard, says the pressure will be on co-hosts Australia in the last-16 match between the two countries after his side reached the last 16 of the Women's World Cup for the first time in 28 years.

The Danes set up a date with Australia in the knockout phase after a 2-0 win over debutants Haiti to take second place in Group D behind England.

They will face Australia in front of a partisan sellout crowd in Sydney on Monday, but Søndergaard said: "Anything can be decided in those kinds of cup games, anything can happen.

"We have a pretty good defence, we have a player like Pernille (Harder) who can decide games.

"So we have a pretty good chance. We know it is going to be difficult but we are looking forward to the game. We are going to see it as a fantastic experience."

Vocabulary: ottendedelsfinal – round-of-16 match

Former trade union boss denies allegations interviews

Lizette Risgaard, former head of the powerful trade union confederation FH, left the role in April this year following accusations she had harassed colleagues. That came after newspapers Berlingske and Ekstra Bladet published stories in which sources said the union leader had acted inappropriately towards them.

At the time, Risgaard apologised in a long social media post in which she appeared to admit the accusations. But in an interview with media Finans, published yesterday, she denied wrongdoing and said she had never “groped” anyone.

The interview is the first time Risgaard has spoken publicly since the accusations initially emerged, which led to her being replaced at the top of FH.

“I’ve never groped anyone. And there were never any sexual intentions on my part. And I was fully aware of my position and the power that naturally follows it, but I never let the power change me,” she said.

FH has had an acting leader, deputy chairperson Morten Skov Christiansen, since the allegations emerged and is scheduled to elect a new permanent chair on September 7th.

Vocabulary: at gramse på nogen – to grope someone

Ellemann-Jensen denies misleading parliament over weapons purchase

Defence Minister Jakob Ellemann-Jensen yesterday said he had no “suggestion of any intention” to mislead parliament after reports incorrect information may have been given in relation to a million-kroner purchase of artillery for the military.

The artillery was purchased from controversial Israeli company Elbit without other potential suppliers being given the opportunity to quote a price, according to the report by Altinget. Several parties have criticised Ellemann-Jensen over the issue.

“I have conveyed what I received from my ministry and from the Military’s material and purchasing authority. I have not dressed anything up,” he said.

Vocabulary: at pynte på noget – to dress something up / exaggerate

Electric car sales almost double last year’s monthly figure

The number of electric cars sold in Denmark has almost doubled within a year according to a summary by sector organisation De Danske Bilimportører, which shows that electric cars are closing in on petrol and diesel models when it comes to sales figures in Denmark.

The number of electric cars sales increased by 81 percent in July compared to the same month last year.

Electric vehicles meanwhile comprised 31.3 percent of 11,239 newly-registered cars.

Currently, a tax exemption is given on registration of new electric cars in an effort to boost sales and make them better compete with petrol and diesel cars. The exemption is scheduled to be phased out after 2025.

Vocabulary: elbil – electric car