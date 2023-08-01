Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Intelligence services say terror threat to Denmark ‘affected’ by Quran burnings

Danish intelligence service PET says that recent Quran burnings have raised the level of terror threat against Denmark.

In a written comment to news wire Ritzau, PET said the events had “resulted in significant negative attention from militant Islamists and others, which affects the threat level”.

The terror threat has not however been raised from “serious” or four out of five, the agency said.

“It’s therefore not the case that the level has been changed,” it said.

Vocabulary: trusselsbillede – threat level

READ ALSO: Denmark seeks limits on protests involving Quran burnings

Advertisement

Soggy July hit bottom line at restaurants and hotels

Last month’s wet weather – which was yesterday evening close to eclipsing the 1931 record for the most rain ever in July – was not great for the hospitality sector.

Head of membership with trade union Horesta, Nadeem Wasi, said business had lost trade on the basis of the cooler and wet weather.

“Many of our members have a lot of outside serving areas. It’s obviously not as attractive to sit outside when the rain’s pouring down,” Wasi said.

“We can clearly feel the difference when it’s a good summer that gives a lot more impulsive and spontaneous nights out and therefore more turnover at restaurants,” he said.

Vocabulary: våd – wet

Deputy PM was worried he might not work again

Leader of the Liberal (Venstre) party and deputy PM Jakob Ellemann-Jensen returns to work today after an extended period of stress-related sick leave.

In a Facebook post, Ellemann-Jensen elaborated on some of his feelings during his absence.

“To be hit by stress can feel like a death sentence – not just for your career, but your whole existence,” he wrote.

“But it’s possible to get through it and make a strong return if you’re lucky enough to have friends, colleagues and family who step up and support you. I’m endlessly privileged to have just that,” he wrote.

His return to work also means Ellemann-Jensen will resume in his role as defence minister, relieving Troels Lund Poulsen who has deputised in his absence.

Vocabulary: sygemeldt – on sick leave

READ ALSO: Danish deputy PM announces August return from sick leave

Free whooping cough vaccine during pregnancy reinstated

A free vaccine against whooping cough will again be offered during pregnancy, the Danish Health Authority confirmed yesterday.

The offer will be in place until the end of the year. Parliament could yet make the arrangement permanent, however.

While the government has already stated it wants a permanent free whooping cough vaccination programme during pregnancy, it is still working on finding financing for. The Health Ministry said in July that this will be covered by the draft 2024 budget.

The vaccination, which has been offered as a single-dose injection at GP clinics, is intended to protect newborn infants during their early months, until they can receive the vaccination themselves.

Vocabulary: kighoste – whooping cough