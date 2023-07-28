Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Advertisement

Saudi Arabia summons Danish diplomat to protest Quran burning

Saudi Arabia has summoned a Danish diplomat to protest desecration of the Quran by an extreme-right group in Copenhagen, state media reported early today according to news wire AFP.

During the meeting on Thursday with the Danish charge d'affaires, foreign ministry officials delivered a protest note urging an end to "these disgraceful acts, which violate all religious teachings (and) international laws and norms" and can "fuel hatred between religions", the official Saudi Press Agency said.

The far-right group “Danske Patrioter” on Monday posted a video in which a man is seen desecrating and burning what appeared to be the Muslim holy book.

It was just the latest such incident to stir anger in the Muslim world.

Saudi Arabia, home to the holy cities Mecca and Medina, has also denounced protests by a Sweden-based Iraqi refugee who last month burned pages of the Quran outside Stockholm's main mosque.

Vocabulary: ekstremister – extremists

Interest rate raised again by central bank

Denmark’s central bank Nationalbanken raised interest rates by 0.25 percent yesterday. The move followed the European Central Bank’s decision to raise its interest rate to 3.75 percent.

The new Nationalbanken rates mean that annual interest on deposits in Denmark is now at 3.35 percent, while interest on loans is 3.40 percent annually.

Nationalbanken generally follows the ECB’s course when it comes to interest rate adjustments, with both central banks making several upwards adjustments in recent months in response to inflation.

Vocabulary: rente – interest rate

More demand for study programmes in big cities

Higher education institutions across Denmark sent enrolment offers out to applicants yesterday, and observations from this year’s intake show that young people still generally prefer to study in the bigger cities, news wire Ritzau reports.

An example of this is VIA University College, which offers 42 various study programmes in 11 different locations in eastern Jutland. The courses in Aarhus have more applicants than those in smaller towns, a VIA’s vice chancellor Gitte Sommer Harrits said.

“Even though some come in after the deadline and we will accept students for a good while longer yet, we don’t quite think we’ll fill all our places,” Harrits told news wire Ritzau.

Several trade unions yesterday released press statements in which they expressed concern over a shortage of intake of students to their relevant study programmes. These included social workers, childcare professionals and teachers. IT specialists and engineers were among professions to receive their intake numbers positively.

Vocabulary: optagelse – enrolment [e.g. on study programme]

Denmark to get extra seat in EU parliament

Next year’s elections to the European Parliament are likely to see Denmark given an additional seat in the assembly.

An extra seat in the parliament will give Danish MEPs 15 votes instead of the current 14.

The additional mandate is part of a proposal from the EU parliament itself after a meeting on Wednesday resulted in member states agreeing to give Denmark an extra seat.

The distribution of the seats is generally based on population, but smaller countries are given additional weighting so that bigger countries like France and Germany don’t have disproportionate voting power.

Vocabulary: forsamling – assembly