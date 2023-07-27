Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Advertisement

57 Muslim countries to discuss Quran burnings

The latest series of Quran burnings in Denmark and Sweden have caused 57 Muslim countries to arrange an emergency meeting, according to Spanish news agency EFE.

A spokesperson from the Iranian foreign ministry said the meeting will take place virtually on July 31st, according to the report. All 57 member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will attend.

Iran and Iraq set up the meeting. The later country has seen repeated Quran burnings take place outside its Copenhagen embassy.

Vocabulary: samarbejde – cooperation

‘Beware of low flying storks’, municipality says

Authorities in the Djursland region northeast of Aarhus have taken the considerate step of warning motorists about low-flying storks, broadcaster TV2 reports.

Young storks need a bit of practice before they get their flying skills just right, and that can mean they often fly low, presenting a potential hazard for motorists in the Djursland area where there are several nests.

Road signs warning of “low flying storks” have therefore been put up on roads near the village of Ramten, where there is a stork nest close to the road.

“When storks fly the nest they often fly low over the road. It’s also possible that they’ll look for food along the verge of the road or in the ditch and thereby get into scrapes with traffic,” Jess Frederiksen from Storkene.dk told TV2.

Vocabulary: storkerede – stork nest

Globetrotter returns from 'visiting every nation in the world'

A Danish man who claimed to be the first to visit every country in the world in a single trip without flying landed home yesterday after 10 years away.

Thorbjørn Pedersen, known as "Thor," he has travelled by train, bus, boat or even on foot on the voyage he set off on October 10th, 2013.

The 44-year-old -- who previously had a career within the shipping sector reached Aarhus on a Mærsk container ship yesterday to become the first to make the feat.

Vocabulary: at vende hjem – to return home

Denmark relishing England clash in World Cup

Denmark coach Lars Søndergaard told his players on Thursday that it would be "a mortal sin" not to relish playing European champions England at the Women's World Cup.

The two teams meet in Group D on Friday and both are on course for the last 16 after winning their opening matches of the tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

England's Lionesses failed to sparkle in beating debutants Haiti 1-0 thanks to a penalty but they are still among the favourites to deny the United States a third crown in a row.

Søndergaard acknowledged that his team were clear underdogs against "superpower" England, but said he hopes his team can “spring a surprise” on the eve of Friday’s match.

"There's a World Cup every four years, you don't get many of these opportunities in your career," he said according to news wire AFP.

"It would be a mortal sin not to enjoy it."

Vocabulary: opgør – clash