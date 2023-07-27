How do you recycle clothes and textiles where you live in Denmark?

Advertisement

Textiles were on July 1st added to food, plastic and paper as types of waste which must be sorted separately for recycling in Denmark.

Tattered t-shirts, old dishcloths or holed socks could previously be thrown out with regular waste but must now be disposed of separately under the new rules.

Exactly how textiles must be sorted and collected is determined locally by municipalities. Some local authorities have already implemented the change, while others have given details of the system they will use and when it will begin.

It should be noted that some clothing or textiles should still be thrown out with regular waste, while others should not be thrown away or recycled but donated for reuse.

Textiles with paint, oil or chemical stains or with dirt ground into them can be thrown out with regular waste, or restaffald as it’s termed in Danish. This is also the case for used underwear and sportswear, and textiles that are otherwise permanently wet or damp.

Usable clothes that have no faults should be donated to charity shops via the many containers placed in housing areas around Denmark.

All other old clothes and textiles – for example, clothes that are unusable due to holes or food stains, should be sorted as textile waste. Bed linen, blankets and duvets, towels and table cloths also fall into this category.

Boots, belts, bags and rainproof clothing are not considered textiles and should either be donated or disposed of at recycling centres.

There are four different ways in which textile waste can be sorted and the type chosen is up to local municipalities, who are responsible for waste collection.

The methods municipalities can choose from are as follows:

Separate receptacle at each household A bag for textile waste that is thrown out like large waste (storskrald), meaning it must be taken to recycling centres or deposits, or by requesting collection A bag for textile waste which is thrown into a separate container alongside existing paper recycling containers Special containers for collection of textiles placed near houses and apartments

You can contact your local municipality to find out which option will be implemented in your area. However, some are yet to finalise arrangements according to broadcaster DR.

Copenhagen is one of the municipalities to already have introduced separate containers for collection of textiles – taking option 4 of those listed above.

You can find a map and list of the locations for textile disposal in Copenhagen on the municipality’s website.