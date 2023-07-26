Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Advertisement

One in five priests takes long-term sick leave

Almost a fifth of priests in Denmark took an extended period of sick leave in the period 2019-22, newspaper Jyllands-Posten reports based on documentation from the ten dioceses of the Church of Denmark, Folkekirken.

Some 361 of the 2,100 priests in Denmark took extended sick leave.

The head of the Danish priests’ association, Præsteforening, called the figure “alarming”.

“It’s difficult to attract new students, fill vacant positions, and we are hearing from newly qualified priests that they are scared by stories about working conditions in church,” chairperson Pernille Vigsø Bagge told the newspaper.

Vocabulary: sognepræst – parish priest

Customers warned about fake Danish webshops

An increasing number of consumers are running into problems with webshops that present themselves as being based in Denmark but are actually run from abroad, broadcaster DR reports.

DR specifically names and shames the site Hannejensen.com as being among webshops which the Danish ombudsman has warned consumers not to purchase anything from. The website has also received a string of withering reviews from Danes on Trustpilot.

The ombudsman said the site falls into a category of “dubious webshops” which appear to be Danish at first glance but are actually run from China or another far-off location.

“It’s unfortunately relatively easy to set up a dubious webshop that looks like it is connected to Denmark regardless of where you are in the world,” the consumer ombudsman, Christina Toftegaard Nielsen, told DR.

The “dubious” online stores often have Danish-sounding names – DR gives HenrikPetersen.com, Aikokbh.dk and Bjornkobenhavn.dk as examples.

Once the goods are ordered, they are often of poor quality or are not delivered at all.

While the sites have received thousands of bad Trustpilot reviews from disappointed Danish customers, there are also many positive reviews – which appear to be autotranslated and posted by new profiles.

Vocabulary: tvivlsom – dubious

Vingegaard makes triumphant return to Denmark

Cycling hero Jonas Vingegaard returns to Denmark today following his Tour de France victory. It’s set to be a day of major celebration in cycling-mad Denmark with huge crowds expected in Copenhagen as well as Vingegaard’s hometown Glyngøre.

Famed introvert Vingegaard will step out on to the balcony at Copenhagen City Hall at 1:40pm to greet home fans amassed at Rådhuspladsen (City Hall Square).

Prior to that, he will give a speech at the City Hall, as will Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and Copenhagen mayor Sophie Hæstorp Andersen.

A celebration of his victory will take place in the Tivoli amusement park from 4pm until 5:20pm.

Around 25,000 people are expected to gather in the small town of Glyngøre as celebrations continue tomorrow.

Vocabulary: stjernerytter – star bike rider

Fringe group continues Quran burnings in Copenhagen

A fringe group burned the Quran outside the Copenhagen embassies of two Muslim majority countries yesterday in the latest of a number of events which have provoked condemnations from diplomats.

The far-right group, which calls itself "Danske Patrioter", set fire to the Islamic holy book outside the Egyptian and Turkish embassies on Tuesday.

Earlier events staged by the group involved only two participants, but a higher number, described by news wire Reuters as a “small group” was involved on Tuesday.

In a Foreign Ministry statement released on Sunday, the Danish government said it “condemns the burning of the Quran.”

Vocabulary: vanhelligelse – desecration