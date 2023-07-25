Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Algeria summons Danish and Swedish envoys over Quran protests

Algeria said yesterday it had summoned the Danish and Swedish envoys to condemn recent desecrations of the Quran in Copenhagen and Stockholm.

The foreign ministry said it had on Monday "summoned the Danish ambassador and the charge d'affaires at the Swedish embassy" to formally protest events in the two countries in which the Muslim holy book was burnt or stamped on, news wire AFP reported.

Algeria also said it "firmly condemns these immoral and uncivil acts that target all that is sacred for Muslims the world over," a foreign ministry statement said.

It said it did not accept the argument that such protests were permissible in the name of freedom of expression.

"These reprehensible acts run contrary to the values of tolerance and co-existence and only serve to revive hatred and Islamophobia," it said.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Danish government said it “condemns the burning of the Quran.”

“Burning of holy texts and other religious symbols is a shameful act that disrespects the religion of others,” it said.

“Denmark underlines that freedom of expression and freedom of assembly must be respected,” it also said.

Vocabulary: at fordømme – to condemn

Travel agency offers to evacuate Danish holidaymakers from wildfire-hit Greek island

People on the Greek island of Rhodes, which is currently suffering devastating wildfires, were yesterday offered evacuation by travel company Tui.

A flight provided by the company left Rhodes just before 11pm last night, landing at Danish airport Billund. The flight’s passengers were primarily Nordic holidaymakers offered an early return from their trips, Tui’s head of communications Mikkel Hansen told news wire Ritzau.

Scheduled return flights from the island are operating and the option to cut holidays short was a voluntary one, he said. Tui’s outbound flights to Rhodes have been cancelled until the end of the week, with customers offered refunds.

Thousands of tourists on the island are among those to have fled from the wildfires.

Vocabulary: naturbrande – wildfires

‘Four in five’ who lost jobs due to Covid-19 now back at work

Most people who lost their jobs due to closures and other effects of Covid-19 lockdowns are now back at work, an analysis from organisation the Economic Council of the Labour Movement (Arbejderbevægelsens Erhvervsråd, ECLM) has found.

The figure is a positive one if compared to the Global Financial Crisis of 2008, after which two in three who lost their jobs were still out of work five years later, ECLM said.

Furloughing and other schemes put in place by the government during the Covid-19 crisis were praised for helping to protect jobs.

“Wage compensation schemes and other things meant that many could keep their jobs. We are benefiting from that decision today,” ECLM head of analysis Emilie Agner Damm said in a press statement.

Vocabulary: beskæftigelse – employment

Police patrols on alert for DUI offences

Police will place increased focus in coming weeks on drivers who are under the influence of alcohol and narcotics.

Additional police resources will be put into catching drunk and narcotics-taking drivers in all of the country’s police districts, with exact measures varying locally, the National Police (Rigspolitiet) said yesterday.

Patrols could place themselves near areas where there is increased likelihood of drinking, such as in seaside towns or summerhouse areas.

Driving under the influence is something “markedly more Danes are rejecting” according to officer with the National Police communications unit, Christian Berthelsen.

“But despite that there are still some motorists who haven’t got the message. The aim of our patrol is to stop them,” he said.

Vocabulary: spirituskørsel – drink driving

