Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Danes over 65 years ‘expect fewer healthy years’

Denmark is no longer a leading EU country in terms of the number of healthy years enjoyed by its senior population, according to Eurostat data.

Newspaper Kristeligt Dagblad crunched Eurostat numbers and concluded that a 65-year-old Dane could expect fewer healthy years in 2021 than they could in 2015.

In 2015, women aged 65 could expect an average of 12 healthy years. That had dropped to 10 healthy years in 2021. For men, the number dropped from 11 to 9.5 years. Sweden, Norway and Iceland ranked higher than Denmark but also experienced a relative decline in the measure.

The conclusions should be “read with caution” professor of public health at the University of Copenhagen Henrik Brønnum-Hansen said to Kristeligt Dagblad.

“The numbers are based on surveys where Europeans assess their own health”, he pointed out.

“And you can’t rule out that it’s not the entire health situation that’s changed in the Nordics, but the perception of what good health is,” he said.

Vocabulary: rask – healthy

Traces of centuries-old fishing settlement found off west Danish coast

German researchers have found traces of a long-lost fishing community called Sønderside in the Wadden Sea off the coast of popular Danish holiday destination Blåvand, broadcaster DR reports.

The scientists uncovered traces of houses, huts and stands from Sønderside that had been buried by sand for several centuries.

The fishing community was wiped out by a storm in 1634 and the settlement was covered in sand. Traces of it were last found in the 1990s.

“It’s great to be the first to find new traces of an old town like Sønderside. Because we know it existed but not exactly where it was,” archaeologist Ruth Blankenfeldt of the Schleswig-Holstein museum told DR.

Vocabulary: forsvundet – disappeared

Spaghetti and ketchup products recalled by manufacturer

Two products sold in Danish supermarkets have been recalled by company Orkla Foods Danmark.

The first product, 560g Spaghetti Bolognese, has been recalled because it was mislabelled such that the packaging does not state it contains mustard, an allergenic.

The second product, the popular 1000g Beauvais Tomato Ketchup, has been recalled because a factory fault has given a risk of excess lactic acid bacteria, which can make the ketchup taste sour.

Specifically, the recalled Spaghetti Bolognese has a use by date of 31.05.27, and the ketchup 02.07.25. They are sold in several Danish supermarket chains.

“For Orkla, the safety and wellbeing of consumers is crucial. We have therefore decided to recall the products,” the company said in a press statement. They can be returned to the store where they were purchased.

Vocabulary: mælkesyrebakterier – lactic acid bacteria

Recovering Danish house sales ‘close to pre-pandemic levels’

A total of 7,704 houses were sold in Denmark last month according to figures released yesterday by real estate site Boligsiden.

The figure – the third consecutive monthly increase for the number of houses sold – could be evidence that the market is now returning to pre-pandemic conditions as far as demand is concerned, even if prices are now higher than they were four years ago.

Last month’s increase in house sales, which was 4.7 percent higher than in May, means that the metric is 2.7 percent lower than the average for June in the years 2015-2019.

“There is … a sprouting appetite for buying which is approaching the level for June sales from before the corona boom,” housing economist and head of communication with Boligsiden, Birgit Daetz, said in a press statement.

Vocabulary: spirende – sprouting