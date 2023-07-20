Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Advertisement

Number of job ads lowest for two years

The number of job vacancies posted in Denmark is at its lowest since January 2021 according to the latest figures from Jobindex for June.

Some 26,627 new positions were advertised last month, 3,500 fewer than in May.

The number has now fallen for five consecutive months but may not be a sign that the labour market is struggling, an analyst said.

“We are coming from a place where there was a record number of job vacancies and a huge amount of activity on the labour market,” Arbejdernes Landsbank senior economist Jeppe Juul Borre said to news with Ritzau.

Vocabulary: jobopslag – job vacancy notice

Government wants to support action against Amazon deforestation

The government wants to contribute to the international Amazon Fund aimed at fighting deforestation of the world’s largest rainforest, the Prime Minister’s office confirmed yesterday.

Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva earlier said that Danish PM Mette Frederiksen had mentioned a contribution from Copenhagen during a meeting in Brussels on Tuesday.

That was not initially confirmed on the Danish side, but the PM’s office has now clarified the government’s position.

“The Prime Minister’s office can confirm that it is the desire of the government to support the Amazon Fund with contributions from next year,” it said.

Vocabulary: skovrydning – deforestation

Australian mining company demands 76 billion kroner in compensation

Energy Transition Minerals, an Australian mining company, has demanded some 76 billion kroner in compensation from Denmark and Greenland after it was denied permission to mine in the Kuannersuit region in Greenland.

The company argues it has the right to be approved for the mining project and wants Danish courts to look at the question.

Previously known as Greenland Minerals, the Australian firm planned to excavate the Greenlandic earth for rare minerals used in electronics. The amount is an initial estimation of what it believes the project would be worth.

Vocabulary: erstatningskrav – demand for compensation

Denmark waits before banning Meta from collecting personal data for ads

Denmark is waiting the conclusions of European authorities before deciding whether to ban Meta from using data taken from users' internet behaviour to target ads on its social media platforms Facebook and Instagram.

Neighbouring Norway's data protection agency said on Monday it would ban Facebook and Instagram owner Meta from using the personal information of users for targeted advertising, threatening a $100,000 daily fine if it continues.

Danish representatives on Tuesday took part in talks over the issue at the EU's European Data Protection Board.

A legal specialist with the Danish Data Protection Agency said "all options" could be considered in Denmark, but that authorities would await an Irish ruling which could be applied across the EU. Meta’s European headquarters in based in Ireland.

"We are looking at all the options we have. But we expect the conclusion of the Irish authorities to reflect the shared position of the European Data Protection Board. And we expected it to come soon," IT security and legal specialist Allan Frank of the Danish Data Protection Agency told Ritzau.

Vocabulary: dataindsamling – data collection