Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Field’s shooter appeals custodial sentence

The gunman in last year’s shooting at the Field’s mall in Copenhagen, who killed three people and was recently sentenced to indefinite detention in a secure facility, has appealed against the outcome of his trial.

His lawyer confirmed to news wire Ritzau the decision to appeal the sentence. He has accepted the court’s view that he was guilty of the crime but objects to the decision to place him at the Sikringen secure psychiatric facility in Slagelse according to the lawyer, Luise Høj.

He wants to serve his sentence at a normal, rather than a secured, facility, arguing that he was kept at such a facility while awaiting trial. Sikringen is used to detain prisoners who are considered too dangerous to be allowed to go free.

Vocabulary: at anke – to appeal (a decision)

READ ALSO: Why was the Copenhagen Field's shooter sentenced to psychiatric care?

Advertisement

Motorway accident causes traffic congestion around Copenhagen

An accident in the “Frederikssundmotorvej” section of the Ringroad 3 motorway outside of Copenhagen caused the road to be closed temporarily this morning, resulting in tailbacks.

The accident involved a collision between two cars. Police what not initially able to confirm details of any injuries.

“This will give a huge impact [on traffic]. It will influence morning traffic in all of Greater Copenhagen,” West Copenhagen police on-duty officer Peter Grønbæk told Ritzau.

Vocabulary: at spærre – to block/close off

READ ALSO: How to decode Denmark's old-fashioned motorway names

Wolt couriers face years-long wait for injury compensation

Drivers with delivery service Wolt face uncertainty if they suffer injuries in the course of their work after the company appealed against a ruling that would oblige it to pay compensation.

A recent ruling by Denmark’s occupational injury authority, Arbejdsmarkedets Erhvervssikring (AES), found that Wolt is obliged to pay compensation to delivery drivers if they are injured while working.

But Wolt has appealed against the ruling, disputing the assertion that its relationship with its drivers, whom it describes as “courier partners”, is the same as that between employer and employee.

Vocabulary: kurer – courier

Cucumber production in Denmark down while prices go up

The summer season, especially July when many people including politicians are on holiday, is often referred to as agurketiden or “cucumber time” in Danish because of a lack of current events in the news.

In a less than subtle reference to this, national agency Statistics Denmark has today released figures on trends in cucumber production and prices in Denmark in recent years.

The price of cucumbers in stores peaks not in the summer but in March, according to the agency. This is because the first cucumbers of the year appear in supermarkets at this time.

The last seven years have seen the price of cucumbers increase more than the average for foods. This may be related to the high energy consumption involved in their production.

Meanwhile, the volume of the vegetable churned out by Danish farmers is down by 20 percent, from around 19,500 tonnes in 2014 to 15,600 tonnes in 2020.

Vocabulary: friske grøntsager – fresh vegetables