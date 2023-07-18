Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Residents of Danish town told not to drink tap water after contamination

People in the town of Vojens in South Jutland must boil all water from their taps before using it, the Danish Patient Safety Authority (Styrelsen for Patientsikkerhed) said after contamination was found at the local waterworks, Vojens Vandværk.

Enterococcus bacteria were detected in the water, a sign of contamination with faeces from animals or humans.

The agency has therefore advised all water be boiled before use. This includes water used for drinking, in coffee machines, rinsing vegetables and washing dishes.

Safety limits for the bacteria were exceeded by a small margin and work is underway to locate the source of the contamination. Affected residents were notified of the situation by text message, post and emails delivered to the secure E-boks platform.

The situation can be monitored on the website of the local water company, Provas.

Vocabulary: vandhane – tap/faucet

Senior Danish health official joins WHO

Søren Brostrøm, the outgoing director of the Danish Health Authority, is to become a senior advisor to Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the general secretary of the World Health Organisation.

Brostrøm became a familiar face to the Danish public during the Covid-19 pandemic when he regularly appeared at press briefings alongside Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and officials from other health authorities and ministries.

He was already scheduled to leave his role at the Danish Health Authority later this year and announced yesterday that he would be taking on a senior position at the WHO.

“I’m very proud that Dr. Tedros has asked me to lead the ongoing work with organisational reform across the entire organisation,” Brostrøm said in comments to news wire Ritzau.

Vocabulary: embedsmand – official/civil servant

Weather to dry up with sun peering through clouds

Yesterday’s wet and cool weather will give way to something a bit drier and warmer today.

Forecasts predict sunny spells interspersed by cloud with the odd drop of rain likely. A westerly wind could meanwhile reach moderate strength.

Temperatures are forecast at a mild 15-21 degrees Celsius, with the southeast of the country being the warmest.

Vocabulary: hist og her – here and there

Consumer group says banks make too much on high interest

Consumer interest group Forbrugerrådet Tænk says that increased competition is needed in the Danish banking sector.

That comes after several banks saw profits well in excess of their expectations in the second quarter of this year after interest rates were raised on increasing on several occasions.

But customers have not benefited from the increased revenues, Tænk said.

“It’s a huge problem for consumers that the banks don’t want to compete on interest rates. If there was competition, interest rates [on borrowing, ed.] would be lower than they are now,” the group’s senior economist Morten Bruun Pedersen said.

Vocabulary: konkurrence – competition