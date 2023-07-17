Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Advertisement

High interest rates give bank surge in profits

Danish bank Nordea has seen its profit margin surge to 9.9 billion kroner in the wake of increasingly high interest rates.

Profits from interest were 40 percent higher in the second quarter of this year than in the equivalent quarter of 2022. That gives a difference of over 13 billion kroner.

“The bank is well capitalised and despite headwinds – including from the weakened Swedish krona – there’s hardly any doubt that 2023 will be the best year ever,” Per Hansen, and investment economist with Nordnet, told news wire Ritzau in a comment.

Other Danish banks including Sydbank, Spar Nord and Nykredit have, like Nordea, raised expectations for 2023 after interest rates helped boost their revenues.

Vocabulary: renteindtægter – revenues from interest

Advertisement

Denmark to get rain and wind as heatwave sweeps other parts of Europe

Record high temperatures have been predicted in several parts of Europe this week as a heatwave is expected to bake the continent, but Denmark will be spared according to forecasts from national met office DMI.

“It will be windy and dark today. We have areas with rain accompanied by thunder crossing the country from the west,” meteorologist Anna Christiansson told Ritzau.

Temperatures are forecast at 16 to 22 degrees Celsius – a far cry from the extreme heat faced by areas such as southern Italy, where an all-time European record of 49 degrees could be registered. Greece, France and Spain could also all see extreme weather.

The mixed forecast for Denmark is set to consider throughout the week by Monday will be the wettest day, Christiansson said.

Vocabulary: hedebølge – heatwave

Russia reported to have seized Carlsberg subsidiary

Carlsberg said yesterday that the sale process revolving around its Russian subsidiary, Baltika Breweries, is “uncertain” following international media reports that the Russian state had seized shared in the company.

French yoghurt maker Danone’s subsidiary in Russia was similarly reported to have been seized according to a decree by Russian president Vladimir Putin.

“After the presidential decree, the outlook for the sales process is very uncertain,” the company said in a statement.

“Carlsberg has not received any form of official information from the Russian authorities about the presidential decree or the consequences for Baltika Breweries,” it said.

Vocabulary: dekret – decree

READ ALSO: Danish brewer Carlsberg to leave Russia

Government proposes saving model for elderly care provisions

A future model for elderly care in Denmark in which all people in Denmark pay into a savings fund has been proposed by Social Democratic political spokesperson Christian Rabjerg Madsen in an interview with newspaper Jyllands-Posten.

The idea is to secure more contributions to healthcare from the public and reduce so-called “A and B teams”, meaning people whose relatives can afford private elderly care and those who can’t, he said.

“We very much want to prioritise the elderly of the future and invest in elderly care. But we also need funds for green transition, invest in our military, fight poor welfare and a lot of other things,” he said.

Vocabulary: ældreplejen – elderly care