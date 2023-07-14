REVEALED: Denmark's most popular baby names

Advertisement

On Friday, Statistics Denmark, the national statistics bureau, released its annual report on the most popular baby names in the country.

The report lists the 50 most commonly chosen names in 2022, shedding light on naming trends and preferences among Danish parents.



The new figures revealed that William and Ella topped the charts for newborn boys and girls, respectively.

While the name Ella climbed to the top spot for the first time, William retained its position as a long-time favourite.

Most popular names

In 2022, 442 newborn girls were named Ella, accounting for 16 out of every 1,000 baby girls born. Meanwhile, 560 newborn boys were named William, representing 19 out of every 1,000 baby boys.

Examining the broader trends, the Statistics Denmark report reveals several recurring names among the 50 most popular.

Alma, the most popular name for newborn girls in 2021, has secured the third spot on the list for 2022. Similarly, Freja, which ranked sixth in 2021, has surged to become the second most popular name for girls.

William's consistency as a popular choice for boys is evident, having previously ranked third in 2021 when Oscar claimed the top spot.

Other popular names

Statistics Denmark's report also highlighted significant changes in the top 50 rankings. Holger, previously ranked 46th in 2021, made an impressive jump to the 32nd spot in 2022.

Among girls, Frida showed remarkable growth, rising from the 18th position in 2021 to claim fourth place in 2022.

Conversely, some names have dropped off the list, with Sofie falling from 39th in 2021 to 51st in 2022.

Names like Villum and Benjamin have been replaced by Vilhelm and Asger, with Vilhelm climbing from 52nd to 46th, while Asger rose from 54th to 47th.

If you want to learn more about baby naming practices and rules in Denmark, make sure to read The Local's deep-dive article on the issue, which covers registering a child's name and the relevant naming law.