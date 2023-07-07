Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Advertisement

Number of cigarettes bought by Danes abroad triples

The number of cigarettes bought by Danish people at shops abroad has tripled since 2019, according to the Ministry of Taxation.

In 2019, Danes bought a total of 250 million cigarettes in border shops. By 2022, that number increased to 700 million, which in terms of money spent is a rise from 410 million kroner to 1.15 billion kroner.

The figures coincides with the rise in price of cigarettes in Denmark, as part of a government initiative to reduce smoking in the country. A pack of 20 cigarettes cost 19 kroner more in 2022 than they did in 2019, newswire Ritzau reports.

"The Ministry of Taxation's figures speak for themselves. You cannot raise taxes in Denmark without increased cross-border trade. Cigarettes bought abroad do not make the Danes healthier, but the treasury and the shops poorer," Janick Nytoft, managing director of the industry organisation The Cooperative Merchants told Ritzau.

However a poll of around 2000 people carried out by a cancer charity showed people wanted the price of a pack of cigarettes to go up to 100 kroner.

Coronavirus debt still causing bankruptcy

The ongoing debt accrued by businesses during the coronavirus, as well as the rising cost of living forced many Danish companies into bankruptcy last month.

274 companies were declared bankrupt in June, according to Statistics Denmark which is an increase of 18.3 percent compared to May.

Part of the reason for the increase is the ongoing debt from the coronavirus, according to Brian Friis Helmer, private economist at Arbejdernes Landsbank.

"About 50,000 companies have been in the process of repaying corona loans, and this means more companies have had to close, " he told newswire Ritzau.

"At the same time, the past year has seen massive economic pressure, falling demand and unsettled business prospects", he continued.

Despite more bankruptcies being declared in June than the month before, compared to the whole quarter, the number of bankrupt companies was 8.1 percent lower than in the first quarter.

Compensation for thousands of Danske Bank customers

47,000 customers at Danske Bank are expected to be compensated because the bank illegally charged them too much in debt collection cases, according to business newswire Finans.

Danske Bank expects that the "vast majority" of customers who have been overcharged will receive compensation during the year. But there is a risk that some customers will not be reimbursed the amount they are entitled to.

"This risk applies particularly to cases that were transferred to the flawed systems before 2004, where the data is of inferior quality", the bank wrote in a press release.

Hot weather weekend forecast across the country

A weekend of warm and sunny weather is forecast across Denmark, especially on Sunday when temperatures are expected to reach between 23 and 28 degrees and up to 30 degrees in southern Jutland.

"There will be some great days when you can go to the beach if you have time for it", Erik Hansen, meteorologist at Denmark's Meteorological Institute (DMI) said.

According to the meteorologist, Friday will be dry and sunny but with some cloudy periods. Temperatures are expected to be between 20 and 25 degrees. It's a similar forecast for Saturday and then Sunday is the warmest day of the weekend, especially in southern Jutland.

Hansen emphasised that people should enjoy the weather, as recent rainfall means previous drought concerns have subsided, although there is still a slight rainfall deficit.