Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Toppled tree causes temporary rail stoppage

Trains between Kalundborg and Jyderup in western Zealand were unable to run for a period of Sunday evening after strong winds felled a tree and left it on the track.

Replacement buses were put into use during the disruption but the line was open again by around 11pm, operator DSB said.

Heavy winds on Sunday caused the Danish Roads Directorate to issue weather warnings on a number of bridges, including the Øresund Bridge and the Vejle Fjord Bridge.

Vocabulary: blæst – wind

Tonnes of meat to be destroyed after confiscation by food safety agency

A decision has been made on the fate of around 250 tonnes of meat condemned by inspectors during a visit to a meat packing factory earlier this year.

The Danish Veterinary and Food Administration (Fødevarestyrelsen) inspectors found old meat — some from as early as 2010 — at Skare Meat Packers, which was a supplier to three of Denmark’s biggest grocery chains.

Major supermarket chains subsequently said they would no longer use the company as a supplier.

That led to the company being wound up and the meat will now be mostly destroyed at a biohazard facility with around 60 tonnes to be repurposed as animal feed, news wire Ritzau reports.

Vocabulary: destrueret – destroyed

Biden to attend Nordic summit with Frederiksen

US President Joe Biden will meet Danish PM Mette Frederiksen and other Nordic leaders at a summit in Helsinki later this month.

The meeting on July 13th will include discussions of the war in Ukraine, a follow up from the Nato summit in Vilnius and talks about green energy transition.

“In a time when the geopolitical situation is breaking apart and there is war in Europe, it’s important the we in the Nordic region stand with our allies. And the United States is the most important of these,” Frederiksen said according to Ritzau.

Vocabulary: topmøde – summit

Aarhus Airport experiencing growth in passenger numbers

Aarhus Airport is seeing an increased number of passengers and set a record during the first half of the year, Ritzau writes.

Its total of 257,053 passengers is around 15 percent larger than in 2019, before numbers were impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

International flights have increased by 43 percent at the since 2019.

“The number of both holiday and business travellers who use the airport is increasing strongly and that is in line with our ambition to become the preferred airport for the people of East Jutland,” CEO Lotta Sandsgaard said.

Vocabulary: slået rekord – broke the record