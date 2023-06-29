Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Denmark's parties agree ten-year defence plan

Ten of Denmark's twelve parliamentary parties have agreed a ten-year defence spending plan which will 143bn kroner added to defence spending so that by 2030 the country meets the Nato target of spending 2 percent of GDP on defence.

Only the Red Green Alliance and Alternative parties were excluded from the deal, with neither party even invited to the negotiations because of their opposition to meeting Nato's defence spending target.

The new framework which will see increased conscription in the armed forces, but for now military service will not be compulsory for women.

Denmark's acting defence minister, Troels Lund Poulsen, said, however that a decision to make military service compulsory for women could be taken as early as this autumn.

"We have made a broad agreement in which we say that we want more equality. We will then discuss the concrete model here later in 2023," he told Ritzau after the defence agreed was announced, saying it will take time to clarify how to provide capacity for more conscripts .

Only one of the ten parties is opposed to the conscription of women, the Danish Democrats, with the party's leader citing the "physiological differences" between men and women.

"In the autumn, we will present a concrete model for how to achieve equality in conscription," The Social Democrats' defence spokesperson, Simon Kollerup, said.

Danish vocabulary: værnepligt - military service

Moderate Party MP investigated for misuse of funds

The Moderate Party MP Nanna Gotfredsen is investigated by Danish Authority of Social Services and Housing for misusing public funds given to Gadejuristen, or The Street Lawyers, the leal charity she founded and still leads.

The charity has received millions of kroner from Denmark's government to support its work providing legal assistance to the most vulnerable citizens in Copenhagen.

Nine of Gotfredsen's former employees at the organisation have criticised her in a 68-page statement, which claims that she tried to make them record sound, film, or take pictures to support her case.

Danish vocabulary: misbrug af midler - misuse of funds

PostNord warns that new political agreement will make post more expensive

PostNord, the company that runs Denmark's postal service, has warned that an agreement between Denmark's parties on post, could make post in Denmark more expensive.

The agreement will see the end of the universal service obligation, which states that the state must ensure the delivery of letters and parcels throughout the country.

"The universal service obligation, which we at PostNord have taken care of for the state, has ensured a guarantee of uniform service and price for postal delivery for all Danes, regardless of whether you live in Copenhagen, Thyborøn or Rudkøbing," PostNord's managing director, Peter Kjær Jensen, said in a written comment to Ritzau.

"With the new agreement, payment for one's service and prices in the whole of Denmark ceases, and thus the guarantee and security that the Danes have had until now disappears. It will probably make the postal service in Denmark more expensive - both for the citizens and the state."

Danish vocabulary: befordringspligten - the universal service obligation

Denmark's climate ministry postpones tender for energy islands

Denmark's Ministry of Climate Energy and Utilities has postponed the tender for the hugely ambitious plan to establish an "energy island" in the North Sea, complaining that the costs to the state far exceed 50bn kroner.

"The Danish Energy Agency estimates that the costs for the state of the current project are over 50 billion kroner, the ministry said in a press release. "The project is thus far from being profitable, which is a clear condition for the project in the political agreements."

"In the light of the challenges with the economy, alternatives that can make the project profitable must be investigated. In its current form, the state's costs are too great and the risks too many."

Danish vocabulary: rentabelt - profitable