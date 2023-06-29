Advertisement

Pharmacies ‘could take over’ tasks from Denmark’s strained health system

Ritzau/The Local
Ritzau/The Local - [email protected]
Published: 29 Jun, 2023 CET. Updated: Thu 29 Jun 2023 16:58 CET
Pharmacies could be asked to take on additional tasks to give health staff more time for other aspects of their work. File photo: Asger Ladefoged/Ritzau Scanpix

Pharmacies could take on a number of healthcare tasks currently performed by hospitals and doctors, a government-appointed group has advised.

An advisory group set down by the government has come up with six recommendations for easing the strain on health services after working on its assignment for one year, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

That includes pharmacies delivering dose-packaged medicines, modernisation of prescriptions and acting as a health telephone line.

“Pharmacies today are already an integrated part of the overall health service but we could benefit from them playing an even bigger role,” Health Minister Sophie Løhde said in the statement.

The expert group contains representatives from regional health authorities, the trade union for pharmacists Danmarks Apotekerforening, and the health ministry.

An example of the potential benefits would be time released to nurses and other health staff if dosed medicines were prepared by pharmacies, the group said.

While pharmacy staff are already able to give patients guidance on their medicines and condition, this service could be extended, the expert group said.

Meanwhile, a telephone helpline could be used by family members and care staff who need to speak to pharmacy staff about patients’ medicines, providing safeguards against incorrect medication and potential complications or hospitalisation related to this.

