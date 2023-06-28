Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Advertisement

PostNord to lose state support and obligation to deliver across Denmark

The government and several opposition parties have agreed to make changes to postal services that will see PostNord lose its obligation to deliver post to all of Denmark.

Instead, market forces and competition will be relied on to ensure that all parts of the country can receive post.

Of all shipping services that operate in Denmark, only PostNord has the obligation to deliver post to all parts of the company, but this will be revoked.

Although PostNord’s obligation to offer national coverage will be revoked, the government still has legal obligation to ensure it. As such, the transport ministry will continually monitor postal services and step in if there is not sufficient coverage.

The deal means that millions of kroner of annual state support for PostNord will be cut.

Vocabulary: befordringspligt – obligation of service

Roskilde Festival hands out temporary armbands after technical breakdown

Thousands of people are currently enjoying the build-up to the Roskilde Festival by setting up their tents in the festival’s camping zones ahead of the concert programme.

But issues with the Ticketmaster platform caused long queues yesterday, with many unable to access their tickets.

That resulted in festival organisers handing out temporary armbands which give access to the camping zones only. The festival zone itself, including the many concert stages along with food stands and various other services and activities, opens later today.

Over 130,000 people attend the Roskilde Festival, making the camping zone Denmark’s fourth-largest town for the duration of the event.

Vocabulary: midlertidig – temporary

Counterfeit cash worth 384,000 found in Copenhagen

Copenhagen Police arrested four men yesterday after 384,000 kroner-worth of counterfeit bank notes were discovered in the Amager district.

The false notes were found several months ago but the arrests were made yesterday, news wire Ritzau reports.

When they were first discovered, the were confiscated on the assumption they were real. A small quantity of narcotics was found at the same time.

“We are now investigating whether the money can be linked to other cases,” an investigating officer said to Ritzau.

Vocabulary: pengefalsk – counterfeiting

Fire ban lifted in eastern Jutland after heavy rain

Fire services in eastern Jutland have lifted the fire ban imposed before midsummer after heavy rainfall sharply reduced the risk of forest fires.

In a press release issued yesterday, the fire services said they were cancelling the fire bans in Aarhus, Skanderborg, Odder, Randers, Favrskov, Norddjurs and Syddjurs municipalities at 12pm, with the ban only continuing on the islands of Samsø and Tunø.

"Now we have had Sankt Hans, which has been fantastically quiet for the fire service, and a change in the weather has meant that the fire danger in our area is less," Søren Møller, the operations chief at the East Jutland fire services, told Ritzau.

Denmark's authorities imposed fire bans everywhere in the country west of the Great Belt Bridge in the run-up to Sankt Hans, Denmark's midsummer celebration, after a long drought left forests and grasslands tinder dry.

Vocabulary: afbrændingsforbud – fire ban