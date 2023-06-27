Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Russian jets practice 'special operations' in Baltic

Russian fighter jets practiced shooting down dummies of enemy aircraft and cruise missiles in the Baltand ic Sea on Tuesday morning, as they practised carrying out "special operations" in the area.

According to a statement posted to the Telegram account of Russia's Ministry of Defence, Su-27 jets fired off airborne weapons at cruise missiles and dummy aircraft.

"The primary purpose of the exercise is to test the readiness of the crews to go into battle and carry out special operations," the ministry wrote.

Danish vocabulary: kampfly - fighter jets

Danish royal heir will not receive annuity until he turns 21

Prince Christian, the second in line to the Danish throne, will not receive an annuity until he turns 21 in autumn 2026, unless his grandmother, Queen Margrethe II dies and he become first in line to succeed the new king, Denmark's prime minister's office has announced in a press release.

Both Prince Christian's father, Crown Prince Frederik, and Queen Margrethe, received annuities from the age of 18.

Danish vocabulary: årpenge - annuity/apanage

Denmark Democrats leave talks on new postal agreement

The far-right Denmark Democrats have left inter-party negotiations over a new postal agreement after it failed to secure the agreement of the other parties for a guarantee that postal services will remain the same across the country.

"We fear that the agreement will make it both more expensive and more difficult to get mail delivered in rural areas," the party wrote in a press release. "We think it is unreasonable that Erna, at the age of 85, will have to go all the way to the nearest public road to collect her mail, simply because she has chosen to live outside the big cities or cannot get mail delivered because she lives in a summer house."

Danish vocabulary: urimeligt - unreasonable

Denmark closer to donating F-16s to Ukraine

Denmark will retire its fleet of F-16 fighter earlier than planned, the Danish defence minister said Monday, raising the likelihood that a number of them will be donated to Ukraine.

The warplanes will be retired by 2025 instead of 2027 as the replacement F-35 aircraft from the United States "can be phased in and made operational earlier than planned," acting Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen told public broadcaster DR.

"As a result, we are now in a situation where the F-16s can be retired earlier," he told the broadcaster.

According to DR, a document submitted to parliament had shown that the F-16s were scheduled to remain in service until 2027.

Denmark is currently finalising preparations for the training of Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16s on Danish soil, which the country hopes to begin before the end of the summer.

Danish vocabulary: at udfase - to phase out