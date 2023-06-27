Danish supermarket recalls avocados after toxic substance found

Advertisement

The product, a two-pack of avocados under the brand name “Smag forskellen avocado 2 stk” has been recalled from all Coop supermarkets, the company said in a statement.

Supermarket chains owned by Coop from which the product is recalled are: Coop 365, Dagli'Brugsen, Irma, Kvickly and SuperBrugsen.

“A contamination must have occurred during production but we have not yet received an analysis of the cause,” Coop head of quality control Malene Teller Blume said.

“As far as we can see, a lot of it has been sold because sales of avocadoes are generally strong,” she said.

The Danish Environmental Agency (Miljøstyrelsen) states that cadmium is toxic to the kidneys, is a carcinogenic and is harmful to the environment.

The affected product does not carry a ‘best before’ date but can be identified by its batch numbers, “LOT 25G” and “LOT 26B”, Coop said. Packaging is clearly marked with the relevant information, according to the company.

“This applies to two deliveries within three days in the middle of June. The products that were delivered to us after that are okay. It’s not something we normally see,” the quality control director said.

Coop says that the product can be returned to the store where it was purchased, or should otherwise be thrown away.

“We expect there to be recalls in other countries because this was a huge batch,” Blume said.