Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Monday

Government to consider psychiatric assessment to allow weapons licence

Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard is to present a number of new gun controls proposals including psychiatric assessment for people who want to own firearms, media including broadcaster TV2 reported yesterday evening.

The announcement from the government comes as the trial into last year’s mass shooting at the Field’s shopping mall in Copenhagen is ongoing. Three people were killed in the shooting.

Specifically, the government wants health records to be included in screening of persons who want to obtain a firearms licence. The justice and health ministries are to look into ways this can be done in practice according to the reports.

Vocabulary: våbenlov: firearms laws

Grenade destroyed in controlled detonation on beach

A military bomb disposal team detonated a mortar grenade which had been found on a beach in Søndervig in West Jutland on Sunday, police stated on Twitter.

The detonation took place in “good calm and order”, police said.

The explosive device was found by a passer-by earlier yesterday afternoon. There were many people on the beach at the time, and police had to section off a large part of the beach.

Around five kilometres north of Søndervig are the remains of a German fortification from the Second World War.

It is unclear whether the explosive found on Sunday is a World War II munition, but it is not uncommon for artefacts from the period to wash up on nearby beaches.

Vocabulary: bortsprængt – destroyed by explosion

Denmark hosts Ukraine-organised peace meeting

Denmark on Saturday hosted a meeting organised by Ukraine bringing together several nations -- including those who have remained neutral on the Russian invasion -- to discuss a path towards peace.

Representatitves from the United States, Brazil, China and India were present, but earlier reports that White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan would attend were not borne out, after the New York Times reported Sullivan had cancelled his trip to Copenhagen and instead attended by video link.

Andrii Yermak, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s chief of staff, wrote on Twitter that “During the consultations, we once again briefed our international partners in detail on the President (Zelenskyy's) Peace Formula."

During the consultations, we once again briefed our international partners in detail on the President @ZelenskyyUa's Peace Formula. I expressed my conviction that it should be the basis for achieving a sustainable and just peace for 🇺🇦, as the war lingers in our territory. — Andriy Yermak (@AndriyYermak) June 25, 2023

Vocabulary: stabschef – chief of staff

Denmark charges man with failed attack on Iran envoy

Danish prosecutors have filed charges against an Iranian man who allegedly tried to attack Iran's ambassador with a knife at the embassy in Copenhagen.

Prosecutors announced late on Friday charges over an attack at an unspecified "foreign" embassy, but a source close to the case confirmed it was at Iran's compound.

The man ran towards Ambassador Afsaneh Nadipour holding a knife "with the intention of stabbing her", Danish police said after the October 7th, 2022 incident.

Vocabulary: ambassade – embassy