Lifeguards posted to Danish beaches as school holidays begin

Advertisement

Lifeguards from the Trygfonden organisation will be present at 35 beaches across the country which expect to see increased visitors during the school holidays.

The lifeguards will be on patrol from Friday until August 16th and will be on duty from 10am until 6pm each day.

Their presence will provide extra security and safety for beach guests, Trygfonden Coast Lifeguards director Anders Myrhøj told news wire Ritzau.

“We offer extra safety and security for people who want it and we are there to facilitate a good day at the beach,” Myrhøj said.

Advertisement

“And we will naturally also be there if anyone needs help to a greater or smaller degree,” he said.

The organisation will have personnel in lifeguard towers at beaches including Grenaa Sydstrand, Palmestranden in Frederikshavn, Hvide Sande Sydstrand, Kerteminde Nordstrand and Brøndby Strand, covering coastal areas in various parts of Jutland and Zealand.

There will also be lifeguards from the organisation present at various popular harbour bathing spots.

Some 67,469 actions including 22 responses were a life was at risk were made by the organisation’s coastguards last year, it said.

Myrhøj urged the public to take a safety-first approach regardless of where on the coast they choose to take to the water.

READ ALSO:

“Alertness is a resource we are short of as a society. That’s actually where things can go wrong. Particularly attention to children who are super impulsive and can easily get lost,” he warned.

“That’s okay at home in the garden, but not by the open sea. So have good focus on them and certainly also on the conditions on the day,” he said.

Many of the beaches where Trygfonden’s lifeguards will not be on patrol will have other forms of lifeguard presence.

As such, it is easy to find a beach that is supervised. Myrhøj urged daytrippers and vacationers to only bathe at beaches where lifeguards are present.

Red-and-yellow lifeguard flags demarcate the areas on beaches that are supervised by lifeguards, and where conditions on the day in question are suitable for bathing. You should only go into the water in these areas, he said.