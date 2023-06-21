Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Police give Paludan 3,000 kroner in compensation

Police in Bornholm have apologised for briefly holding the anti-Islam extremist Rasmus Paludan during the Folkemødet political festival on Thursday and given him 3,000 kroner in compensation.

Paludan, known for burning the Quran, the holy book of Islam, at protests, was deprived of his liberty between 11.07am and 11.25am after he moved into an area from which he had been banned by a police order.

"I must regret that you were deprived of you liberty in connection with your violation of the order," Lisbet Hallengren Kristensen, Chief of Staff at Bornholm's Police, wrote in a letter.

"Although, it can be assumed that as you violated the order, that police had the right to detain you, after a concrete assessment of the information, combined with the principle of proportionality, it is my opinion that police should not have deprived you of your liberty after you indicated that you wanted to leave the area again."

Danish vocabulary: erstatning - compensation

Biker gang members jailed for attempted murder

A district court in Copenhagen has sentenced two members of the Bandidos biker gang to 13 years and 14 years in prison respectively for attempted murder, after they opened fire on a car in a Copenhagen suburb in August 2020.

Alexander Anastasios Ikonomou and Lucas Kragh Christiansen opened fire on the car on Brøndby Nord Vej, with prosecution arguing in court that they had believed the vehicle contained members of the rival Gremium gang. In fact, the car contained random people.

Both men pleaded not guilty to the attack, in which seven shots were fired.

Danish vocabulary: tilfældige personer - random people

Advertisement

Copenhagen's Alchemist named world's fifth best restaurant

The Alchemist in Copenhagen has been named the world's fifth best restaurant in the annual World's 50 best restaurants ranking from Restaurant Magazine. The restaurant, on the capital's Refshaleøen peninsular rose from the 18th place it achieved last year.

Geranium, also in Copenhagen, was named the world's best restaurant in 2022, but was excluded this year because a rule change which means that the restaurant ranked best the previous year is no longer included in the competition.

The winning restaurant in 2023 was Central in Lima, Peru, followed by Enjoy in Barcelona, Diverxo in Madrid, and Asador Etxebarria, in Atxondo, a town in the Basque Country.

Danish vocabulary: en regelændring - a change in the rules

Advertisement

Family members of EU residents of Denmark asked to update ID cards

People who have been granted residence permits in Denmark because they are a family member of an EU national who resides in the country have been asked by authorities to update their residence cards.

The residence cards or opholdskort must be updated by people who reside in Denmark as family members of EU citizens, the Danish Agency for Recruitment and Integration (SIRI) said in a statement.

Specifically, people who are not themselves citizens of EU or EEA countries (as well as Switzerland), but are family members of EU/EEA/Swiss nationals, and have permanent residency in Denmark on this basis, are affected by the announcement.

Not all people who fall into the category will be required to update their residence cards. Rather, whether your card needs to be replaced depends on how long ago it was issued.

Danish vocabulary: opholdskort - residence cards

Advertisement

'Almost one in eight’ nurses leave Danish health service

The nurses left the health service between November 2021 and 2022, according to an analysis by the “Benchmarking unit”, a division of the Ministry of the Interior and Health.

Nursing was not the only area of healthcare to suffer a major loss of personnel. Some 12,500 from 64,000 social healthcare staff – around 19.5 percent – also left their roles in the period in question.

For social care staff, those without formal training in the sector were more likely to leave their jobs than trained health staff.

The data in the Ministry of Health analysis were drawn from municipal salary records.

The analysis shows that the percentage of nurses leaving the sector annually has been over 10 percent every year since 2017. It has increased by 2.5 percent since 2020.

Danish vocabulary: sygeplejersker - nurses