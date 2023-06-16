Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Friday

Advertisement

Ceased DSB strike to affect reduced number of rail services

A strike by DSB’s maintenance workers ended yesterday with the national rail service warning disruptions would continue over the coming days while a backlog of work was cleared.

Services still operating with shorter trains, meaning reduced capacity, on Friday include the Aarhus-Odense-Copenhagen and Aarhus-Hamburg services. The latter service will use rail replacement buses on the Danish section of the route.

The Kalundborg-Holbæk-Copenhagen and Nykøbing Falster-Copenhagen services are also seeing one departure cancelled per hour due to a lack of available trains.

Because of the changes to services, DSB’s seat reservation system has been suspended until Sunday, the company said on its website. This also means the discount Orange and Orange Fri tickets will be unavailable.

Seat reservations valid this weekend can be refunded until June 18th, DSB said.

Vocabulary: pladsbillet – seat reservation

Rain forecast this weekend could bring relief to farmers

After scattered showers across the country yesterday, the drought could be put further behind us this weekend with potentially enough rain to ease concerns of farmers about the wellbeing of their crops, news wire Ritzau reports.

Several heavy showers and thunderstorms could interrupt the sunny weather in the next two days, national met office DMI forecasts.

“There’s a risk in the whole country – on Friday, Saturday and Sunday – for showers that can be powerful with thunder and wind gusts,” DMI meteorologist Mille Jensen said.

The exact location of the downpours is a “good question” according to Jensen, with “unstable air” making it hard to predict exactly where the rain will fall.

Vocabulary: afbrudt – interrupted

Central bank follows ECB decision to raise interest

Denmark’s central interest rate has been raised again by the central bank, Nationalbanken, which followed the European Central Bank (ECB)’s decision to raise interest earlier on Thursday.

Interest rates go up by 0.25 percent in Denmark, putting them at 3.1 percent for depositing and 3.25 percent for borrowing.

Nationalbanken has raised interest rates eight times since last summer.

Vocabulary: indskud – deposit

Deal in place for air traffic control at Copenhagen Airport

The air traffic control supplier at Copenhagen Airport, Naviair, and the trade union for the fight staff, Datca, yesterday announced an agreement which could ease months of delays at the airport which have been caused by staff shortages in the flight towers.

The deal “will normalise operation of flight traffic in the Danish airports and Danish air space”, Naviair said in a statement.

The company said it expects a “clear reduction of delays” but Datca warned the deal was not a “long-term solution”.

We’ll have more detail on this story in an article on our website today.

Vocabulary: luftrum – air space