Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Get your umbrellas out of storage… rain is forecast

More than three weeks since the last drop of rain fell in Denmark, the country’s dry spell could come to an end today with forecasters predicting rain in several locations.

National met office DMI says it has identified several showers on its radar. The further east you are in Denmark, the more likely you are to see rain today – although you shouldn’t expect a downpour.

“We don’t expect to come pouring down, so there could be precipitation from zero to three millimetres,” DMI meteorologist Jesper Eriksen told news wire Ritzau.

Vocabulary: stænger – shafts, pins, rods.

Regnen står ned i stænger = “The rain is pouring down [like shafts]”.

Rail passengers face another day of DSB cancellations

Disruptions and cancellations on DSB services resulting from non-contractual strikes by maintenance staff are ongoing.

In a statement, DSB said that “cancellations and shorter trains on several routes in the country” are expected for the rest of this week.

“That is because we have a shortage of ready-to-run trains due to the non-contractual walkouts at DSB workshops”, it said.

Services between Aarhus, Odense and Copenhagen, Aalborg and Aarhus, Kalundborg, Holbæk and Copenhagen, Nykøbing Falster, Næstved and Copenhagen, and Helsingør, Nivå and Copenhagen are all affected, as is the international service from Aarhus to Hamburg.

The latter service will continue to operate with rail replacement buses on parts of the Danish route before switching back to trains in Germany.

Vocabulary: værksteder -- workshops

READ ALSO:

Streaming services to be taxed in Denmark

The government and a handful of opposition parties yesterday announced a new media agreement that will oblige streaming services to pay a tax on their profits in Denmark.

A tax of at least 2 percent of earnings will be demanded from companies like Netflix, HBO and Disney who offer streaming services in Denmark.

The companies will be liable for higher rates – an additional 3 percent – if they do not invest at least 5 percent of their earnings in Denmark on producing Danish content.

The agreement is effective from 2023 until 2026, the government announced.

Vocabulary: indhold – content

Low number of road fatalities in 2022

Last year saw the lowest number of deaths resulting from road traffic accidents than in any year prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Danish Road Directorate (Vejdirektoratet) said in a report.

Some 154 people lost their lives in traffic accidents in Denmark last year. The figure is the second-lowest since records began in the 1930s.

The only year with a lower total was 2021, when traffic volumes were lower due to the pandemic, the roads agency said.

Vocabulary: ulykkestal – number of accidents