Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Train strike continues on Wednesday

Train services between Aarhus, Odense and Copenhagen, Kalundborg, Holbæk and Copenhagen, Nykøbing Falster, Næstved and Copenhagen, and Helsingør, Nivå and Copenhagen will all be disrupted on Wednesday due to a continuing strike by DSB's train maintenance staff.

Train maintenance staff on Monday launched non-contractual stoppages at DSB's workshops on Monday in protest at insufficient salary increases offered in negotiations.

As a result the company is facing an acute shortage of ready-to-run trains.

Danish Vocabulary: køreklare - ready to run

Social Democrats 'looked into abolishing holiday before election'

The former Social Democrat government tasked Ministry of Finance officials to prepare proposals for abolishing a public holiday in the months leading up to the general election last autumn, the Børsen newspaper has reported, based on internal documents it has obtained.

The newspaper has been granted access to a list of files providing an overview of the documents related to the proposal to abolish a public holiday, which suggests that the Social Democrats brought the proposal during coalition negotiations.

But according to Børsen, the proposal to drop a public holiday appears to have been discussed in the previous government's powerful coordination committee, led by Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Danish vocabulary: magtfulde - powerful

Danish committee says nurses ’do not need’ higher salary

Nurses are not among professional groups whose salaries should be increased, according to a committee appointed to analyse wages in the nursing sector.

The report by the committee, Lønkommitéen (“The Wage Committee”) was presented at a press briefing in Copenhagen on Tuesday.

The committee said it had concluded that not only are nurses paid enough, but that they actually earn slightly more than they should relative to their management responsibilities, educational background and labour market experience.

Danish Vocabulary: tilstrækkeligt - enough

Heatwave alert issued for western Denmark

Most of Jutland will experience a heatwave this weekend, national meteorological office DMI said on Tuesday.

DMI on Tuesday issued a heatwave alert for Jutland, in effect from 12pm on Friday until 6pm on Sunday.

The warning applies to most of the peninsula from Frederikshavn in the north to Sønderborg in the south. The west coast of Jutland is not covered, however.

A heatwave is defined as a daily average temperature above 28 degrees Celsius for three consecutive days.

The DMI warning is designated as category 2, which means the weather could be considered “dangerous”.

Danish Vocabulary: hedebølge - heatwave