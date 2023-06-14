Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Danish anti-Islam extremist banned from Bornholm political festival

Rasmus Paludan, the Danish Islam critic known for his Quran-burning protests, has been banned from taking part in this week's Folkemødet political festival on the island of Bornholm.

Paludan posted the police's letter refusing his request to take part on his Facebook page.

In the police's letter, it says that Paludan cannot be present in the area around the festival area in and around Allinge from June 14th at 7am until midday on June 18th, arguing that his presence would represent both a risk to himself and to other participants.

Danish vocabulary: påbud - order

Several DSB trains cancelled on Tuesday due to Monday strike

Trains on several routes in Denmark were cancelled on Tuesday morning due to the spillover effect of Monday's strike by train maintenance workers.

According to national rail company DSB, the route between Helsingør, Nivå and Copenhagen, Næstved-and Copenhagen, Esbjerg, Kolding and Fredericia, Kalundborg, Holbæk and Copenhagen, and Odense to Copenhagen are among those affected.

The whole country was hit by cancellations and delays on DSB's trains on Monday, with Dan Kirchhoff, a union representative telling TV2 Øst that his members believed that the company had offered insufficient salary increases.

Danish Vocabulary: utilstrækkelige - insufficient

Advertisement

Copenhagen mall shooter considered attack on kindergarten

The shooter in last year’s fatal shooting attack at the Field’s mall in Copenhagen also took an interest in a kindergarten close to his residence, it emerged during the man’s trial on Monday.

Police found papers in the apartment of the Field’s shooting suspect that suggest the man was considering an attack on a nearby kindergarten, it emerged on Monday during the man’s ongoing trial for the Field’s attack.

The now-23-year-old man killed three people in a shooting attack at Field’s on July 3rd 2022. His trial began on Monday and is scheduled to take place over several days in June.

On the man’s phone, investigators found a photo of the kindergarten in Copenhagen district Amager. The photo was taken from the balcony of the man’s apartment.

Additionally, police pieced together a ripped-up sheet of paper on which the words “Find the easiest way to get into [kindergarten's name]” were written, along with the daily schedule for the childcare institution.

Danish vocabulary: en børnehave - a kindergarten

Advertisement

Danish inflation dips under 3 percent to reach 18-month low

Prices for consumer goods in Denmark were up by 2.9 percent in May, the lowest level of inflation since late 2021.

Data from agency Statistics Denmark published on Monday shows the inflation measure for May at 2.9 percent, down from 5.3 percent in April and the seventh consecutive month in which inflation has fallen.

Inflation was last under 3 percent in October 2021 according to Statistics Denmark records.

Danish vocabulary: forbrugerprisindeks - consumer price index