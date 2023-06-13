Heatwave alert issued for western Denmark

Advertisement

DMI on Tuesday issued a heatwave alert for Jutland, in effect from 12pm on Friday until 6pm on Sunday.

The warning applies to most of the peninsula from Frederikshavn in the north to Sønderborg in the south. The west coast of Jutland is not covered, however.

A heatwave is defined as a daily average temperature above 28 degrees Celsius for three consecutive days.

The DMI warning is designated as category 2, which means the weather could be considered “dangerous”.

Heatwaves can be uncomfortable and result in heat-related illness. Elderly people and small children are at particular risk, while dehydration and hard physical exercise or work can also be risk factors.

“Be prepared that the weather conditions can affect your surroundings and disrupt traffic and critical supplies,” DMI writes about the category.

“Follow the advice of authorities and be extra alert when outside,” it adds.

DMI meteorologist Erik Hansen said that heatwave will be caused by a high pressure front over the North Sea.

“This will give generally light winds over Denmark so the air will gradually be heated up and temperatures from Friday can fulfil the criteria for heatwave for parts of the country,” Hansen states on DMI’s website.

Although hot temperatures are forecast, the current drought could be broken by then with scattered showers forecast on Thursday. There has not been any rainfall in Denmark since May 23rd.

There may also be some showers and thunder in the east of the country during the weekend, Hansen said, but only the island of Bornholm is likely to get significant amounts of rain.