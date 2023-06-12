Danish rail strike to affect trains on Monday

Advertisement

Passengers with Danish rail operator DSB could face delays around Copenhagen due to strike action on Monday. An issue with a cable between Hovedgaard and Skanderborg in Jutland is also causing disruptions.

Jernbanearbejdernes Landsklub, which represents Danish railway workers, announced the strikes in a Facebook post on Monday morning without going into any detail of which workers would down tools.

"Dear passengers, we are sorry for the annoyance you are experiencing due to the fact that DSB has put us employees in a situation where we had no choice but to launch this action," the post read.

"DSB has chosen to ignore any kind of normal negotiation where two parties are in dialogue," it added.

In a post on its website, DSB said that the strike would lead to delays in services on the island of Zealand around Copenhagen, blaming the delays on "a non-contractual stoppage of work among the preparation staff."

At the same time, issues with a cable between Hovedgaard and Skanderborg will mean longer journey times and fewer trains between Aarhus and Fredericia, DSB said.