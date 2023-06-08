Today in Denmark: A roundup of the news on Thursday

Advertisement

Limited number of North Zealand residents recommended tick-borne encephalitis vaccine

Only a limited number of people in North Zealand and on Bornholm are advised to be vaccinated against tick-borne encephalitis (TCE), the national infectious disease agency State Serum Institute (SSI) said yesterday.

Ticks carrying the disease have been detected in the area but widespread vaccinations are not needed, the agency’s medical director, Tyra Grove Krause, said.

“We have only seen a very small increase. TBE is still a rare disease to get in Denmark and is found in some very limited areas,” she said.

Only people who spend extended time in forests near Tisvilde Hegn and on the island of Bornholm should consider vaccination, she said. This could include foresters, mushroom foragers and trail runners.

Vocabulary: flåter – ticks

Speculation over PM succession gathers pace

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen has been linked with the position as General Secretary of Nato, with speculation now appearing to gain traction within her own party.

According to broadcaster DR, which called round local Social Democratic party leaders, the most popular potential successors to Frederiksen as leader are Nicolai Wammen, currently finance minister, and Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard.

Some local representatives did however tell DR they considered the question to be hypothetical and declined to answer it.

Vocabulary: at efterfølge – to succeed

Denmark goes two weeks without rain for first time since 2006

You might think wet and windy weather is typical in Denmark but there has not been a drop of rain in over two weeks for the first time in 17 years.

Meteorological agency DMI said yesterday that "there are indications that longer periods without precipitation may be related to climate change, but this is an area of ongoing research".

Much of the Nordics are in the midst of an unusually spring dry spell, news wire AFP reports, raising concerns about forest fires, particularly in Sweden.

This May was the driest in Denmark for 15 years, and meteorologists are not predicting any rain in the coming days.

"If we do not register precipitation today, we will have 15 days in a row without precipitation," DMI said in a statement to AFP Wednesday, adding it was "the absolute longest period without precipitation" recorded since January 1st, 2006.

Vocabulary: nedbør – precipitation

Bus companies ordered to change policy on change

Bus drivers can no longer turn you away for trying to pay with a 200-krone note following an ombudsman ruling.

The national ombudsman for consumers, Forbrugerombudsmanden, issued a ruling that means bus drivers cannot turn away cash-paying passengers if they can’t give them enough change.

That came after reported cases in which, for example, drivers have refused to accept 200-krone notes as payment for a ticket costing 26 kroner.

This was because drivers have, up to now, only accepted payments up to the nearest 100 kroner above the ticket price. In other words, the amount of change a passenger could receive was limited to 100 kroner.

Refusal of payment in this way is in breach of Danish laws relating to the use of cash, the ombudsman said.

Vocabulary: byttepenge – change