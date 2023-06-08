How to get married at a world-famous Danish castle
The historic Kronborg Castle, famous as the setting of Shakespeare play Hamlet, is allowing a (very) limited number of drop-in weddings at its church this year for the first time.
Happy couples who want to exchange vows at the spectacular location will have to act fast, however, with only a small number of slots available.
On one day only – September 9th – drop-in marriages will be conducted at the Slotskirken (Castle Church) within Kronborg.
The ecclesiastical marriage ceremonies will each last 15 minutes.
“It’s normally only possible for parishioners to get married here. Through these drop-in church marriages, we hope to open Kronborg Castle Church to more newlyweds,” castle priest Sigurd Victor Stubbergaard said in a press statement.
READ ALSO: Why do foreign couples head to Denmark to get married?
The drop-in weddings are a “unique opportunity to fulfil the dream of having a church wedding in a historic setting at Kronborg Castle,” Stubbergaard said.
“We also want to appeal to those who desire a shorter and more informal ceremony but where it is important to receive the church’s blessing of the marriage,” he said.
A total of 16 marriages will be conducted by Stubbergaard and church colleagues on the day. Couples are permitted to bring 15 guests.
Anyone interested in saying “ja” (“I do”) on the day in question should contact the deacon at St. Mary’s Church (Sct. Mariæ Kirke) in Helsingør to reserve a slot. A first-come, first-served basis applies.
Comments
See Also
Happy couples who want to exchange vows at the spectacular location will have to act fast, however, with only a small number of slots available.
On one day only – September 9th – drop-in marriages will be conducted at the Slotskirken (Castle Church) within Kronborg.
The ecclesiastical marriage ceremonies will each last 15 minutes.
“It’s normally only possible for parishioners to get married here. Through these drop-in church marriages, we hope to open Kronborg Castle Church to more newlyweds,” castle priest Sigurd Victor Stubbergaard said in a press statement.
READ ALSO: Why do foreign couples head to Denmark to get married?
The drop-in weddings are a “unique opportunity to fulfil the dream of having a church wedding in a historic setting at Kronborg Castle,” Stubbergaard said.
“We also want to appeal to those who desire a shorter and more informal ceremony but where it is important to receive the church’s blessing of the marriage,” he said.
A total of 16 marriages will be conducted by Stubbergaard and church colleagues on the day. Couples are permitted to bring 15 guests.
Anyone interested in saying “ja” (“I do”) on the day in question should contact the deacon at St. Mary’s Church (Sct. Mariæ Kirke) in Helsingør to reserve a slot. A first-come, first-served basis applies.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.