Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Norwegian king doing 'brilliantly' ahead of Denmark visit

King Harald V, the 86-year-old King of Norway has recovered well after being hospitalised with an infection and is looking forward to his two-day visit to Denmark, he told Norway's NTB newswire on Tuesday.

"I can say that it was incredibly boring," King Harald, said of his week in hospital, when he spoke to the Norwegian press on a visit to northern Norway, still using crutches.

"Everything has gone incredibly well, and I know that the King has the best doctors and a really good dialogue," his wife, Queen Sonja, added.

King Harald and Queen Sonja will arrive on their royal ship Norge on Thursday in Copenhagen, where Denmark's Queen Margrethe II will host them for a a gala dinner at the Amalienborg palace. The couple will then sail to Aarhus. They are being accompanied on the trip by a delegation from Norwegian business.

Danish vocabulary: strålende – brilliant

Denmark launches new digital system for driving fines

A new digital fine processing system is being launched on Tuesday, which should ease the pressure on Denmark's courts - especially in cases where people do not appeal the driving offence, as is often the case with speeding tickets.

With the new system, Danish courts will be spared the manual processing of up to 100,000 cases per year - and of the administrative work that comes with it, according to a press release published by the Danish Court Agency on Tuesday.

The change will mainly affect simplified proceedings, that is, cases in which people do not react or appeal the fines. In the future, these cases will be processed digitally.

"The fines will be sent to the citizens more quickly. It also frees up a great deal of time from processing simplified fine cases, so we can focus on other tasks," IT director at the Danish Courts Agency, Martin Wood, said.

Danish vocabulary: bødesagssystem – fine processing system Advertisement bødesagssystem – fine processing system

Former Copenhagen mayor's son to be mayor of Aalborg

Lasse Frimand Jensen, the son of Frank Jensen, the former mayor of Copenhagen, has been elected the lead mayoral candidate by the Social Democrats in Aalborg Municipality, meaning he will be installed as mayor at the next city council meeting. Frank Jensen announced his decision to retire from politics in October 2020 after admitting to serially sexually harassing women throughout his 30-year career.

His 37-year-old son beat the former minister and member of parliament Flemming Møller Mortensen in the race to be chosen mayor by the party, getting 366 votes to Mortensen's 307. "There is no greater honour for me in the world than to be our party's leading candidate for the local elections in 2025," he said at a party meeting. "It is a dream come true, but I also know that it is a big task that awaits us, because we have to regain the post of mayor. We will only succeed if we stand together as a party, city council group, and movement." Danish vocabulary: ikke nogen større ære – no greater honour Advertisement

Parties agree Copenhagen budgets in 2024 and 2025

A majority of the parties in Copenhagen's city council have agreed to work together on a budget for the next two years, with the Red-Green Alliance and Alternative parties cut out of the deal.

The deal was struck between the Social Democrats, the Conservatives, the Socialist Left party, the Social Liberal Party, the Liberal Party, the Liberal Alliance and the Danish People's Party.

The parties have yet to agree on the details of the budget, with the 2024 budget to be hashed out between the parties over the next three months.

According to the parties, the deal will "create peace and security about the capital's development".

Danish vocabulary: aftale – agreement