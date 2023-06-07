QUIZ: Can you pass the 2023 Danish citizenship test?
If you want to become a Danish citizen, you'll have to prove your knowledge of the country's culture, history, politics and more by passing a citizenship test.
A condition of getting Danish citizenship is to demonstrate knowledge of Danish society, culture and history by passing a citizenship test (indfødsretsprøve).
In April 2021, the previous version of the citizenship test, which consisted of 40 multiple choice questions, was supplemented with five extra questions about “Danish values” such as equality, freedom of speech and the relation between legislation and religion.
The pass mark is 36/45 and at least four of the five Danish values questions must be answered correctly.
READ ALSO: How to apply for citizenship in Denmark
There are 45 questions (and they're in Danish) in the real test. We've compiled a quiz version below with 15 questions for you to have a go at answering. All 15 questions are drawn from the most recent citizenship test which took place on May 31st 2023.
The pass mark on the real test is 36/45, with at least 4 of the 5 "values" questions (the last 5 questions in the test) correctly answered. In our version, the last 3 questions are taken from the Danish values section of the real test.
The 45 questions in the real citizenship test cover a broader range of topics and styles than those covered here, so please don't take our quiz as any certain measure of your ability to pass the real thing.
If you want to further test your mettle on Danish citizenship questions, you can also try our quiz from the 2022 citizenship test.
Quiz Maker - powered by Riddle
Comments
See Also
A condition of getting Danish citizenship is to demonstrate knowledge of Danish society, culture and history by passing a citizenship test (indfødsretsprøve).
In April 2021, the previous version of the citizenship test, which consisted of 40 multiple choice questions, was supplemented with five extra questions about “Danish values” such as equality, freedom of speech and the relation between legislation and religion.
The pass mark is 36/45 and at least four of the five Danish values questions must be answered correctly.
READ ALSO: How to apply for citizenship in Denmark
There are 45 questions (and they're in Danish) in the real test. We've compiled a quiz version below with 15 questions for you to have a go at answering. All 15 questions are drawn from the most recent citizenship test which took place on May 31st 2023.
The pass mark on the real test is 36/45, with at least 4 of the 5 "values" questions (the last 5 questions in the test) correctly answered. In our version, the last 3 questions are taken from the Danish values section of the real test.
The 45 questions in the real citizenship test cover a broader range of topics and styles than those covered here, so please don't take our quiz as any certain measure of your ability to pass the real thing.
If you want to further test your mettle on Danish citizenship questions, you can also try our quiz from the 2022 citizenship test.
Quiz Maker - powered by Riddle
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.