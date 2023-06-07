Advertisement

A condition of getting Danish citizenship is to demonstrate knowledge of Danish society, culture and history by passing a citizenship test (indfødsretsprøve).

In April 2021, the previous version of the citizenship test, which consisted of 40 multiple choice questions, was supplemented with five extra questions about “Danish values” such as equality, freedom of speech and the relation between legislation and religion.

The pass mark is 36/45 and at least four of the five Danish values questions must be answered correctly.

There are 45 questions (and they're in Danish) in the real test. We've compiled a quiz version below with 15 questions for you to have a go at answering. All 15 questions are drawn from the most recent citizenship test which took place on May 31st 2023.

The pass mark on the real test is 36/45, with at least 4 of the 5 "values" questions (the last 5 questions in the test) correctly answered. In our version, the last 3 questions are taken from the Danish values section of the real test.

The 45 questions in the real citizenship test cover a broader range of topics and styles than those covered here, so please don't take our quiz as any certain measure of your ability to pass the real thing.

If you want to further test your mettle on Danish citizenship questions, you can also try our quiz from the 2022 citizenship test.

<section> <h2>QUIZ: Can you pass the 2023 Danish citizenship test?</h2> <p>If you want to become a Danish citizen, you'll have to prove your knowledge of Danish society, culture and history by passing a citizenship test (<em>indfødsretsprøve).</em></p> <em><br /> </em></section> <section> <h2> <h2><strong>Which of the following areas are municipalities (<em>kommuner</em>) responsible for?</strong></h2> </h2> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>Which director won an Oscar for the movie "In a Better World" (<em>Hævnen</em>)?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>When did Iceland vote in a referendum to become a republic and thereby independent from Denmark?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Which party did Lars Løkke Rasmussen represent when he was Prime Minister in 2009-11 and 2015-19?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>What is the largest town in Greenland?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>What is the minimum legal age for purchasing strong liquor?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Which of the following political parties is oldest?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Who was lead singer in the band "Gasolin"?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>In which century was there a Danish slave trade between Africa and Danish colonies in the Caribbean?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Can Regions (five regional Danish authorities) collect taxes?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Which of the following places in Copenhagen was targeted in a terror attack in 2015?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Who wrote the novel "Lucky Per" (<em>Lykke-Per</em>) in around 1900?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Can a Danish citizen be punished under Danish law for human trafficking activities overseas?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Does Danish law allow parents to decide whom their children over 18 years old are allowed to date?</strong></h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>Is Denmark among the ten countries in the world considered to have the greatest degree of press freedom according to Reporters Without Borders (Press Freedom Index, 2022)?</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h2></h2> <p>Well done! A score of 12/15 in our test is approximately equivalent to the real pass mark of 36/45. In the real test, you would need to correctly answer at least 4/5 of the "Danish values" questions. These are questions 13,14 and 15 in our version.</p> </section> <section> <h3></h3> <p>Better luck next time! The Danish citizenship has a pass mark of 36/45 - approximately 12/15 in our version.</p> </section>

