Dozens of cars left with flat tyres in Copenhagen in apparent climate protest

The group, which goes by the name “The Tyre Extinguishers”, praised those responsible for deflating the tyres of a large number of cars in Frederiksberg, a district close to central Copenhagen.

“A whopping 120 SUVs hit last night in the Frederiksberg area of the Danish capital region. Great work Danish friends!” a Twitter account believed to belong to the group tweeted.

The tweet also included a photo of a flyer with a message written in Danish, left on a car windscreen.

The flyer reads “WARNING: Your gas guzzler kills”.

The group’s website states that they specifically target high fuel consumption vehicles such as SUVs and four-wheel drive cars.

The activist group’s aim is to “make it impossible to own a huge polluting 4x4 in the world’s urban areas,” it states.

Copenhagen Police confirmed earlier on Wednesday that a large number of cars in Frederiksberg had their tyres deflated.

“We are investigating the vandalism and would like to hear from residents who have seen anything,” they said in a tweet.

Duty officer Martin Kajberg told newspaper Ekstra Bladet that the incident “is similar to something we have seen before”.

Newspaper Berlingske reported in September 2022 that the activist group had been involved in deflating the tyres of larger cars in Frederiksberg.