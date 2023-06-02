Today in Denmark: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Danish state forecaster warns of 'drought as bad as 2018'

Denmark's state weather forecaster DMI is reporting an extremely high risk of drought for this summer, likening conditions to 2018, when the country was hit by "the most severe drought in modern times".

In a new drought update on its website, the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI) rated the risk of drought 9 or 10 out of ten across Zealand, and between 7 and 10 for most of Jutland, one of the worst outlooks seen in recent decades.

"In the 19 years that DMI has made drought calculations, we have only had such a high drought index this early in the year twice before, namely in 2008 and 2020," Mikael Scharling, a climatologist at DMI, said in a press release.

Danish vocabulary: tørke – drought

Denmark votes through new law on municipal security guards

Denmark's parliament on Thursday voted through a new law that will allow Danish municipalities to employ security guards, initially for three years.

Denmark's justice ministry said in a press release that the guards could supplement the work of the police and help maintain order in public spaces.

The guards are expected to be used in places were citizens feel unsafe, perhaps in connection to an outdoor party or gathering, or inside stations or housing areas, "where there is an especially large risk of break-ins".

Danish vocabulary: tryghedsvagter – security guards

Faroe Islands restrict Russian access to its ports

Denmark's autonomous Faroe Islands said on Thursday that Russian access to its North Atlantic ports would be restricted to vessels dedicated exclusively to fishing, in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Only fishing vessels exclusively conducting fisheries under the bilateral agreement between the Faroe Islands and Russia will be allowed to enter Faroese ports," the government said.

"The activities of Russian fishing vessels in ports will be restricted to crew change, bunkering, provisioning, landing and transshipment."

Maintenance services will be prohibited and the purchase of goods restricted.

Danish vocabulary: en skibe – a ship

SAS shares plummet as airline announces heavy losses

Shares in the troubled Scandinavian airline SAS plunged on Thursday after the company announced further heavy losses for its second quarter despite a jump in passenger numbers.

The airline posted a net loss of 1.5 billion Swedish kronor ($138 million) for the three months of February to April, roughly the same as in the period last year.

Passenger numbers were nonetheless up 36 percent to 5.4 million. The airline is trying to reach agreements on debt restructuring, with creditors in the framework of a US Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.

Danish vocabulary: omsætning – turnover